Selena Gomez’s Husband, Benny Blanco, Looks So Different in New Video After Drastic Haircut

Selena Gomez’s husband, , has a gorgeous head of thick, dark curls, but he recently debuted a very different look: his hair is partly shaved on one side, while left curly on the other side. The reason? Fans believe his good friend Lil Dicky is responsible.

Benny Blanco’s Curls Have Been Shaved

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Blanco and rapper Lil Dicky share a close bond, and they also work together. The pair launched the podcast, “Friends Keep Secrets,” which includes Dicky’s wife, Kristin Batalucco. But on Friday, June 19, during an interview on Complex’s YouTube show “GOAT Talk,” Blanco surprised fans with his new look, showing how a razor had been taken to half of his head.

In the interview, Blanco and Lil Dicky debate the best and worst things, but fans were more interested in Blanco’s new hair, or lack thereof. “Who cut half of Benny’s hair????” a fan questioned. “What bet did Benny lose?” another person shared.

Other reactions include, “I feel so bad for selena,” “I mean we all see it right?,” and “Please tell me Benny didn’t cut his hair.” Despite Blanco’s unique haircut, he doesn’t appear to be bothered by it, and he was confident as ever in the interview.

Jennifer Aniston Styles Benny Blanco’s Curls

Just one week ago, on June 9, a video of Blanco arriving at Jennifer Aniston’s home to have her style his hair with products from her hair care line, LolaVie, was shared on Instagram. In the clip, Blanco arrives at Aniston’s house, who reluctantly invites him inside and styles his hair. “Such a head of hair,” Aniston says in the clip.

Later, Blanco remarks on how great the hair products make his hair feel. “It feels the softest it’s ever felt,” Blanco said.

The hilarious skit was flooded with comments, including one from Sandra Bullock, who wrote, “Me next.” Other reactions include, “This is completely unexpected, confusing, and funny simultaneously lol,” “Pretty sure everyone’s dream is to have @jenniferaniston play with your hair and then let you raid her closet,” and “okay this is the best ad EVER!!!”

Another fan shared, “He should really think about getting a haircut. When Jennifer pulled his hair back, he looked very handsome.” The comment had been liked over 5,000 times. If Blanco did get his new haircut with comments like this in mind, it was not at all what fans were expecting!

It has been a great year for Blanco, and he appears to be living his best life. He is also married to the love of his life, Selena Gomez, who appeared in the video with Aniston.

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s Relationship Timeline

Gomez and Blanco were first romantically linked in 2023 and announced their engagement in a December 2024 Instagram post. The “Single Soon” singer gave fans a closer look at her stunning ring and her happiness by posting three photos on social media. In the caption, she wrote, “forever begins now.”

Fans flooded the comment section with messages of support. Less than a year later, on September 27, 2025, the couple was married. Once again, they shared photos on Instagram, much to the delight of their fans.

At the time of their nuptials, a source told People how Blanco and Gomez were “glowing all night” and “couldn’t stop smiling.” They added, “The ceremony moved guests to tears. They wrote their own vows, which were both funny and sentimental.”