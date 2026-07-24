Selena Gomez Sizzles in Tiny Bikini on Italy Vacation With Benny Blanco

Singer, songwriter, actress, producer, businesswoman, and former Disney Channel star Selena Gomez has given her fans a glimpse into her ongoing vacation — and the glimpse includes some sizzling bikini shots in which she looks absolutely fantastic.

Gomez, 34, is currently celebrating her recent birthday (which was on Wednesday, July 22) in Italy with her husband, record producer Benny Blanco, 38.

She took to social media to share some pictures from the luxury break with her followers.

Selena Gomez Looks Absolutely Gorgeous in Her Vacation Photos

In a post to her 404 million followers on her Instagram account, Selena Gomez offered an intimate look into her Italian vacation with husband Benny Blanco.

The post includes a carousel of 18 photographs and one video. In the video, Gomez is walking down a quiet Italian street wearing a summer dress, a patterned headscarf, and shades.

Photographs in the collection include three of Gomez absolutely rocking a bikini, a couple of her in a more modest swimsuit (one of which is during a game of Scrabble with Blanco), some of the delicious Italian food they’ve been enjoying, and various Italian sights, including inside a beautiful church.

The song “Shining Like That Summer” by oofforoom plays over the top of the post.

The comments section of Gomez’s post is teeming with comments from her fans and followers who loved the glimpse into her vacation.

Gomez’s Fans & Followers Loved Her Vacation Post

Getty Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez.

Selena Gomez’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post to have their say on it and tell the star how great and happy she looks in the pictures — and even Katy Perry dropped a “like” on the post.

One of Gomez’s followers commented, “Happiness looks SO good on you. You are absolutely loved❤️.”

Another follower wrote, “THIS IS EVERYTHING 🥰.”

Somebody else said, “oh my god you look gorgeous and so happy 🥹 this is what you have always deserve and will always deserve 🥹💜.”

“🤍✨😍❤️ A melhor vida , para as melhores pessoas! Lindos felicidade e amor que transborda,” which translates as, “🤍✨😍❤️ The best life, for the best people! Beautiful happiness and overflowing love,” said another individual.

Meanwhile, one Instagram user asked, “How are ya doing in scrabble?”

Finally, someone else said, “aww selly 🥹🥹 you look so beautiful and happy.”

Gomez has had a fairly quiet 2026 by her standards. Her only musical release was the EP “Droplets”. Her only acting credit came in Disney+’s “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special.”

However, she does have plenty of acting work coming up. She will reprise her role as Mabel Mora in the sixth season of Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building,” which is coming this fall. She will also voice a character in the 2027 animated sci-fi rom-com “Not Alone,” with other movie roles in the pipeline.

We hope Selena Gomez enjoyed her 34th birthday and that her vacation in Italy is as wonderful as it looks.

Selena Gomez’s discography info was courtesy of Discogs and her filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.