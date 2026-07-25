Debbie Matenopoulos Says She’s Ready to Reveal ‘What Really Happened to Me Behind the Scenes’ on ‘The View’

It’s been over 25 years since Debbie Matenopoulos ended her two-year stint as one of the original co-hosts of ABC’s “The View.” When the daytime talk show debuted in 1999, Matenopoulos was in her early 20s and a recent NYU graduate, surrounded by broadcasting legends Barbara Walters, Meredith Viera, Joy Behar, and Star Jones.

Though Matenopoulos has shared before how nerve-wracking it was to try to hold her own among such icons, she revealed on July 24, 2026, that she may be ready to share the darker side of what she endured, claiming in a social media post that she still has PTSD from the experience.

Debbie Matenopoulos Claims ‘Truth is Better Than Fiction’ When It Comes to ‘The View’

Matenopoulos revealed her willingness to spill the details when she partook in a popular social media trend in which people pretend they’re about to film a “Netflix documentary” about something they’ve never shared.

The post featured footage of her sitting down in a chair on set with a crew member holding a clapboard that said “‘The View’ Exposed.” Matenopoulos wrote over the video, “Preparing for my Netflix documentary about being the youngest co-host of ‘The View’ and why I still have PTSD 30 years later.”

In the caption of her post, Matenopoulos added, “I finally decided to jump on this trend. You saw the headlines. You heard everyone else’s version. But you never heard the full story of my experience as the youngest ever co-host of the View, including what really happened to me behind the scenes. In this case, the truth really IS better than fiction 🤪 Maybe it’s finally time for a tell all 😉. Would you watch?”

“General Hospital” star Cameron Mathison offered up an intriguing response. Having hosted Hallmark Channel’s “Home & Family” with Matenopoulos and also serving as an entertainment reporter and ABC fill-in host for years, Mathison wrote, “😂😂😂 I was there I know the stories🙈”

Matenopoulos replied to Mathison, “do you ever!!! And because of that you will be invited to sit next to me and share them so that people know they are ALL TRUE. You couldn’t write this stuff if you tried. 😂😂😂”

When a single laughing emoji was left by actress Candace Cameron Bure, who co-hosted “The View” in 2015 and 2016, Matenopoulos replied to her, “it had to be done Candace. It was begging for it. I plan on having you on with me during the documentary to exchange War stories. 😂”

Fans Question Why Debbie Matenopoulos Wants to Spill the Tea Now — See Her Responses

Many followers encouraged Matenopoulos in her comment section to spill the tea, but others expressed surprise that she had a negative experience when she’s usually spoken glowingly of her time on “The View.”

“I have heard you talk about how thankful you were to be on the view and all that you learned from Barbara Walters,” someone commented, adding, “What prompted the change?”

Matenopoulos told the fan, “There is no change. lol. This is just a silly trend/ joke that everyone is doing on Instagram so I did it too. I am beyond grateful to Barbara and the amazing opportunity of the show but that also doesn’t mean that it wasn’t difficult. I was only 21 years old”

“The thing is Barbara and Bill taking the chance on you gave u the exposure u needed,” another fan wrote. “Barbara was such a tough woman but what a fabulous person to learn from. Do u still think about Barbara and Bill Geddie? The View turning 30 is an amazing achievement. It was their genius that did this. I know it was hard to be thrown into this at 21.”

Matenopolous responded, “10000 percent. Barbara and Bill were genius’. I still love them both dearly. But I think even Bill would agree that I had the toughest go of it of anyone. I can still have appreciated and loved the people as well as the opportunity but also been traumatized by it. They are not exclusive of one another”

When another fan asked if Matenopoulos’ dark secrets would really become a show, she replied, “This is just a joke/trend that everyone is doing so I got in on it BUT the truth is it would be a great read!!!”

“The View” will mark its 30th season beginning in September. When fan asked whether Matenopoulos will make an appearance, she confirmed, “I will be there!! I still love the show and everyone from those days. But I did have a difficult go or it back then. Joy knows all the stories. She has often said to me she doesn’t know how I survived. 🤪”