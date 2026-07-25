Jessica Alba Dazzles in Little Black Dress During New York City Weekend Trip

Actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba has given her social media followers a treat by posting some gorgeous photographs from her trip to New York City last weekend.

Beautiful Alba, 45, loves to keep her fans updated with what’s going on in her life, and recently shared many photographs from her experiences attending 2026 FIFA World Cup matches.

The “Fantastic Four” and “Little Fockers” star also shared pictures from a recet “wellness vacay” with her good pal Kelly Sawyer.

Her most recent images come from a short stay in the Big Apple.

Jessica Alba Stunned in New York City

Jessica Alba gave the 21.9 million followers on her Instagram account a real treat with her latest post on the popular social media platform.

The post includes a carousel of eight photographs and one video. In the video, Alba poses, winks, and shows her “getting ready” routine. The pictures include sultry images of her in two different amazing little black dresses, one with a friend stood outside an elevator, and one showing some the delicious food she ate on the trip.

Alba’s short caption on the post reads, “Last weekend in the city 🌃❤️‍🔥 #NYC.”

Naturally, the stunning star’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post to have their say on it, with her actor boyfriend Danny Ramirez kicking things off by writing, “❤️ mi amor.”

Alba’s Followers Loved Her New York City Pics

Getty Jessica Alba.

The comments section of Jessica Alba’s post about her trip to New York City is teeming with messages from her fans and followers. Suffice it to say, they all think she looked fabulous.

One of Alba’s followers commented, “Wow you can feel the joy through the photo. Energy always speaks before words do. ✨.”

Another one wrote, “Beauty, grace, and New York vibes all in one post. ✨🖤🧿”

Somebody else said, “Wow Jessica you look fantastic!!😍🔥🌹you look great and I hope feeling great as well 😘🤓.”

“When she is an absolute goddess but also a business woman 🥹😍🥰,” noted someone else.

Meanwhile, one Instagram user recited a little anecdote for Alba, writing, “When I was a freshman in Highschool I got the EXACT same haircut as you in the movie “ Never Been Kissed” . Cut and color and all my friend . It’s still my favorite HS year book picture ! I should send to you !”

Finally, another individual commented, “Love that hairstyle you become more and more beautiful 😍😍😍.”

We’re so glad to see Jessica Alba loving life and that she had an enjoyable weekend break in New York City. Suffice it to say she looked absolutely spectacular.

For anyone missing seeing Alba on the big and small screens, you can look forward to seeing her again soon. In the next couple of years, the star will appear in the biographical sports drama movie “Maserati: The Brothers,” the action thriller movie “The Mark,” the drama movie “A Tree Is Blue,” the mystery thriller television series “Confessions on the 7:45,” the action movie “Incógnito,” and the fantasy rom-com “13 Going on 30.” How very exciting!

Jessica Alba’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.