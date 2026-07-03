Beautiful Jessica Alba Posts Gorgeous Photos From ‘Recharge’ Break With Best Friend

Beautiful actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba has shared her recent experiences from a much-needed “recharge” break with her best friend with her fans.

Alba, 45, has been spending some time with her pal Kelly Sawyer. Sawyer is a Canadian-American businesswoman and philanthropist who is the co-CEO of Baby2Baby, a nonprofit that “provides children in need across the country with diapers, clothing and all the basic necessities that every child deserves” (per the official website).

The “Dark Angel” and “Fantastic Four” star took to social media to show her followers what she and Sawyer had been up to on their trip.

Jessica Alba & Kelly Sawyer Took ‘A Few Days to Slow Down’

Jessica Alba posted on her Instagram account about her recent trip with best pal Kelly Sawyer, sharing the post with her 21.9 million followers.

The post in question comprises a carousel of 19 photographs and one video from a trip to Austria. Whilst in the Central European nation, Alba spoke at the “World Changer Weekend” event. It’s a major charity and mental health event held at the Bio-Hotel Stanglwirt in the Austrian Alps.

Alba’s caption on the post begins, “So grateful for a few days to slow down and recharge in the magic of @stanglwirt with my best friend @kellysawyer 💗.”

The caption continues, “Thank you Maria for taking such wonderful care of us and Robert, for inviting me to speak at the @worldchanger event. We left feeling inspired, recharged, well-fed – and maybe just a little sore from that bike ride 😂.”

It concludes, “As always, I can’t wait to come back. 🫶🏽🏔️🧘🏽‍♀️✨🥨”

Alba and her friend look gorgeous in the pictures. Some of the photographs in the star’s post include her and Kelly with glasses of white wine in their hands, the delicious-looking food they enjoyed on the trip, some stunning Austrian scenery, and a Selfie in the bedroom of her luxury accommodation at the Bio-Hotel Stanglwirt. The video is of Alba, Sawyer, and another person enjoying a scenic bicycle ride, while admitting it’s hard work.

Alba’s fans and followers loved the post and had their say about it in the comments section.

Alba’s Followers Enjoyed Her Austria Post — ‘Perfection’

Getty Jessica Alba and Kelly Sawyer.

The comments section of Jessica Alba’s post about her trip to Austria with Kelly Sawyer is teeming with positive comments about it.

One follower commented, “Austria is always amazing 😍 great pictures.”

Another one said, “🔥🔥🔥🔥omg this Gorgeous.”

Someone else wrote, “Princess in real life right there 😍.”

“Perfection ⭐💯 🍒,” said one individual.

A keen-eyed Instagram user noted, “I’m seriously obsessed with how you style everything! I always thought only super expensive bags could complete a look. But after getting my quilted chain purse, I realized that’s not really true. It’s more about how everything comes together. The look and feel matter way more than the price.”

Finally, one zealous fan proclaimed, “The most beautiful woman in the world truly 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹.”

We’re so pleased Jessica Alba had a lovely time on her recent break in Austria with her pal Kelly Sawyer. Well done to her for speaking about mental health at the “World Changer Weekend.” It was undoubtedly see the fantastic pictures (and video) from the trip.