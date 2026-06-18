Jessica Alba Posts Super-Rare Photos of Lookalike Son, Hayes — ‘Mi Amor’

Actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba has shared some ultra-rare photographs of her lookalike son, Hayes Alba Warren.

Alba, 45, has three children — two daughters and one son — with Cash Warren, the son of actor Michael Warren, whom she met while filming the Marvel superhero movie Fantastic Four in 2004.

The children are Honor Marie Warren, 18, Haven Garner Warren, 14, and Hayes, 8 (per People).

Hayes was born on December 31, 2017. As the youngest of Alba’s children, he has understandably had the least exposure. While he has appeared in posts on Alba’s social media accounts, he is rarely the focal point of said posts.

Now, however, Alba has made him the center of attention in a recent post on Instagram.

Jessica Alba Is Clearly Very Proud of Her ‘Hayesie’

In a post dated June 17, shared on her Instagram account with her 21.8 million followers, Jessica Alba posted a carousel of 11 photographs and one video.

Nine of the 11 photographs have Hayes in them. Of those nine photographs, Alba is in six of them. The other two photographs are of a drawing Hayes did (possibly of his mother) and a picture of a passage of text.

The text reads, “Sometimes I look at my son and wonder if he was sent to me on purpose. Not just to be loved but to remind me what love is supposed to feel like. The kind that doesn’t come with fear or second guessing or the feeling that it could disappear. Just steady, pure, unquestioned.. the way he looks at me like I’m enough without having to prove anything. And in those quiet moments I realize maybe he didn’t just need me maybe my heart needed him too.”

The one video in the post is of Hayes moonwalking in his pyjamas.

Alba captioned the post, “Mi amor ❤️ Hayesie -being a boy mom to this incredible little dude … what a gift 🫶🏽🥹.”

All things considered, it was a beautiful and cute tribute to Hayes by Alba that seemingly came out of the blue (it wasn’t for his birthday or any specific reason, other than expressing love for him).

The star’s followers flocked to have their say on her lovely post.

Alba’s Followers Fawn Over ‘Precious’ & ‘Sweetest Little Man’ Hayes

Getty Jessica Alba.

The comments section of Jessica Alba’s post about her son, Hayes, was teeming with love and complimentary words from her followers.

One follower commented, “Naw this is lovely 👍.”

Another one wrote, “Little man almost had the moon walk down pat!! Lol you got a very beautiful family @jessicaalba.”

Someone else said, “Oh my goodness he is so precious, and I absolutely love his moonwalk😍.”

Recognizing the resemblance between mother and son, a different person noted, “Apples right next to the tree ❤️.”

Finally, one particularly complimentary user said, “Jessica, you are as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside! And Hayes is the sweetest little man! I love the bond you share! 💝💝💝💝💝”

It’s great to see Jessica Alba enjoying motherhood so much.

You can see her in several upcoming projects soon — perhaps most notably in Robert Moresco’s biographical sports drama movie “Maserati: The Brothers,” in which she will play a character called Sandra (per IMDb).