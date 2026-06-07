Jessica Alba Wishes Her Lookalike Daughter, Honor, a Happy 18th Birthday

The beautiful actress and businesswoman Jessica Alba has wished her oldest daughter a Happy Birthday as she turns 18.

Honor Warren, whose father is film producer Cash Warren, was born on June 7, 2008, in Los Angeles, California (per People).

“Sin City,” “Fantastic Four,” and “Little Fockers” star Alba, 45, took to social media to pay tribute to her lookalike Honor as she reached adulthood.

Jessica Alba Wishes Her ‘Brilliant Girl’ & ‘Shining’ Light a Happy 18th

Jessica Alba posted her Happy 18th Birthday message to her daughter, Honor Warren, on her Instagram account, for her 21.8 million followers to see.

The post was a video made up of still photograms and video clips of Alba and Honor together. They appear to have been taken at home, at various family get togethers, on vacation, at Honor’s graduation, and more. Alba chose The Beatles’ 1968 folk song “Blackbird” to play over it.

The star’s lengthy caption on the post began, “Happy 18th Birthday to my Honor 🤍 My sweet girl, my brilliant girl, my shining light ✨.”

Alba’s caption continued, “As I reflect on the last 18 years, I can honestly say they have been the most profound of my life. You opened my heart and expanded my understanding of love in ways I never knew were possible.”

It went on, “You have always lit up every room you enter. You are kind and considerate, yet feisty and witty. Your humor is quick, sharp, and unexpected. You are wildly intelligent, endlessly curious, and I could not be more proud of the young woman you have become.”

The caption resumed, “What makes you truly extraordinary is the depth of your heart. You care deeply for the people you love, and your compassion extends far beyond them. Seeing someone lonely on a park bench can bring tears to your eyes, while a simple act of kindness can move you just as much.”

Jessica Alba Clearly Adores Her Daughter

Getty Jessica Alba in 2026.

An adoring Alba added, “You are resilient, funny, fiercely strong-willed, and self-assured. You speak your truth, live with integrity, and inspire me every day to live more fully in my own.”

She then said, “As you step into adulthood, part of me wants to hold you close forever and keep you safe. But an even bigger part wants to watch you fly – to explore this world and discover everything that calls to your soul. And through it all, I will always be here. Whether you need comforting when your sink, a hug, or miss home, I’ll jump on a plane to see you- I’m here. Always.”

The caption concluded, “It has been the greatest gift being your mama – thank you for choosing me, baby girl. Happy 18th Birthday, Honorcita. I love you beyond words ❤️🥹🫶🏽😘.”

It was a truly beautiful tribute to her daughter, who Alba clearly adores.

Her followers flocked to the comments to send their own well wishes to Honor.

Jessica Alba’s Followers Also Wishes Honor a Happy 18th Birthday

Getty Haven Warren, Jessica Alba, and Honor Warren in 2024.

Jessica Alba’s followers had nothing but lovely words to say on her post about her daughter Honor Warren’s 18th birthday.

One follower commented, “Ahh! This is so beautiful Jess !!! Congratulations Honor and Mama!💖💖”

Another follower said, “Such a heartwarming post! Happy birthday Honor!”

Someone else wrote, “I’m so proud of you all, especially of Honor because you’re brave, calm, relaxed and so funny. It’s simply wonderful 👏😍🙌.”

Finally, one Instagram user noted, “She’s so beautiful.”

We’d like to wish Jessica Alba’s oldest daughter, Honor Warren, the happiest of 18th birthdays. We hope she has the most amazing day celebrating with her nearest and dearest.