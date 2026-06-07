Photos of the ‘Moulin Rouge!’ Cast Then & Now

The work of filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, “Moulin Rouge!” is a jukebox musical that blends romantic comedy with drama in a cabaret-style production. Originally shown at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival in May, it arrived in cinemas worldwide on June 1.

While not a huge commercial success, earning a box office gross of $179 million against a reported budget of $50 million, it won critical acclaim and several high -profile awards. In fact, it is now widely regarded as one of the greatest films to be released this century and has been adapted into a stage musical.

The film follows a grief-stricken writer called Christian (Ewan McGregor) in Paris, who recounts the tale of him falling deeply in love with Satine (Nicole Kidman). A courtesan and star of the Moulin Rouge cabaret, the pair are expressly forbidden from having a relationship by the controlling Duke who funds the show.

With the 25th anniversary of the film’s release, here’s a look at the cast of the film when it first appeared in cinemas and in recent days.

Nicole Kidman

Getty Actress Nicole Kidman arrives at the premiere of “Moulin Rouge” September 3, 2001 in London, England.

Age when the movie released: 33

Selected credits before that: “Far and Away,” “Eyes Wide Shut,” “Practical Magic,” and “Batman Forever.”

Nicole Kidman established herself as one of the most successful female acting stars of the 1990s following her breakthrough in the film “Dead Calm.” Before that, she began acting in the early 1980s in her native Australia in the likes of “Bush Christmas” and “BMX Bandits.”

In “Moulin Rouge!” she portrays the glamorous courtesan Satine, who falls in love with the poet Christian. Kidman was subsequently nominated in the Best Actress category at the 74th Academy Awards, losing out to Halle Berry for her performance in “Monster’s Ball.”

Getty Nicole Kidman attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.

Age now: 58

Selected credits since: “Rabbit Hole,” “The Golden Compass,” “Aquaman,” “Paddington,” and “Cold Mountain.”

Ewan McGregor

Getty Ewan McGregor at the Los Angeles premiere of “Black Hawk Down” at the Academy Theater in Beverly Hills, Ca.

Age when the movie released: 30

Selected credits before that: “Star Wars” prequel trilogy, “Trainspotting,” “Being Human,” and “Shallow Grave.”

Scottish actor Ewan McGregor takes on the role of Christian, the young poet from England who falls in love with Satine after he moves to Paris at the age of 18. This role came just a few years after his breakthrough in “Trainspotting” and while he was portraying the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the “Star Wars” prequel films.

Getty Ewan McGregor attends the 2026 Disney Upfront at Jacob Javits Center on May 12, 2026 in New York City.

Age now: 55

Selected credits since: “Black Hawk Down,” “Salmon Fishing in the Yemen,” “Fargo,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and “Angels and Demons.”

John Leguizamo

Getty Actor John Leguizamo arrives at the premiere of the film “Pi~nero” December 10, 2001 in New York. The film documents the turbulent and creative life of Latino poet-playwright-actor Miguel Pi~nero.

Age when the movie released: 40

Selected credits before that: “Super Mario Bros.,” “Carlito’s Way,” “Romeo + Juliet,” and “To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar.”

John Leguizamo took on the role of Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec in “Moulin Rouge!” He is a young painter and performer who acts as a sort of mentor to Christian and first introduces him to the other major characters in the series. By this point, Leguizamo was already well established as an actor, with a string of major credits to his name.

Getty John Leguizamo attends the New Museum 2026 Spring Gala at Cipriani South Street on April 27, 2026 in New York City.

Age now: 65

Selected credits since: “The Lincoln Lawyer,” “Encanto,” “John Wick,” “Empire,” and “When They See Us.”

Jim Broadbent

Getty Actor Jim Broadbent attends the premiere of “Iris” December 2, 2001 at the Paris theatre in New York City.

Age when the movie released: 52

Selected credits before that: “Iris,” “Time Bandits,” “Brazil,” “Bullets Over Broadway,” and “Topsy-Turvy.”

Veteran actor Jim Broadbent plays the role of the flamboyant Harold Zidler in the film, who acts as the proprietor and master of ceremonies at the eponymous cabaret club. He has a special interest in Satine and hopes to use her to convince the Duke of Monroth to help fund the Moulin Rouge and its transformation.

Getty Jim Broadbent attends the “Jay Kelly” Headline Gala at the 69th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 10, 2025 in London, England.

Age now: 77

Selected credits since: “Bridget Jones’s Diary,” “The Iron Lady,” “Gangs of New York,” “Harry Potter” film series, “Cloud Atlas,” and “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.”

Richard Roxburgh

Getty Actor Richard Roxburgh attends the world premiere of the film “Van Helsing” at the Universal Studios Cinema May 3, 2004 in Universal City, California.

Age when the movie released: 39

Selected credits before that: “Children of the Revolution,” “The Last September,” ” “Million: Impossible 2,” and “In the Winter Dark.”

Portraying The Duke of Monroth , Richard Roxburgh brought to life the antagonist of the film. A controlling and manipulative figure, the Duke agrees to fund the Moulin Rouge and its star show but only on the condition that he gets possession of Satine at the same time. A frequent collaborator of Baz Luhrmann, the actor has since gone on to star in “Elvis” in 2022.

Getty Richard Roxburgh attends the global premiere of C*A*U*G*H*T at Sydney Opera House.

Age now: 64

Selected movie credits since: “Elvis,” “Rake,” “Van Helsing,” and “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen.”

Kylie Minogue

Getty Australian singer Kylie Minogue arrives at the premiere of “Moulin Rouge” September 3, 2001 in London, England.

Age when the movie released: 33

Selected credits before that: “Neighbours,” “The Vicar of Dibley,” “Street Fighter,” and “Cut.”

Pop sensation and occasional actor Kylie Minogue had a brief but memorable role in “Moulin Rouge!” as the Green Fairy. Serving as a personification of the alcoholic beverage absinthe, which often has the nickname of the green fairy. Ozzy Osbourne also provides the voice of the character when she transforms into her furious red version.

Getty Kylie Minogue attends the launch event for the Netflix documentary series ‘Kylie’, at Frameless on May 18, 2026 in London, England.

Age now: 58

Selected credits since: “Doctor Who,” “Jack & Diane,” “The Residence,” and “Kylie.”