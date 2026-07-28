Tyler Hubbard Shares Painful Fishing Hook Mishap During Family Camping Trip

Tyler Hubbard’s latest family camping trip came with an unexpected souvenir—a fishing hook lodged in his scalp.

The country singer-songwriter shared the painful moment on Instagram on July 26 after an apparent fishing accident left a hook stuck in the back of his head.

Fortunately, wife Hayley Hubbard was there to help remove it while their three children watched the unforgettable moment unfold.

The former Florida Georgia Line star, who shares three children with Hayley, appeared surprisingly calm despite the painful mishap.

Tyler Joked Throughout the Pain

In the video, Hayley carefully examined the hook while Tyler joked, “Breakfast had to wait.”

Although he kept his sense of humor, Tyler admitted the injury was far from comfortable.

“It hurt so bad,” he said.

As one of their children asked questions from off camera, Tyler tried to reassure everyone that the situation was under control.

“It’s probably not bleeding a lot, but it might bleed a little,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Hayley stepped into the role of makeshift medic as she assessed how deeply the hook had become embedded.

“I’m just going to get my bearings here,” she told her husband, praising him for staying calm throughout the ordeal.

A few moments later, she asked, “Are there any tricks to this?”

Thankfully, the procedure ended on a high note. After carefully working the hook free, Hayley successfully removed it, prompting cheers from their children.

“Oh, we got it!” she exclaimed.

Fans Shared Their Own Similar Stories

The memorable clip quickly sparked hundreds of comments from fans, many of whom shared stories of their own fishing mishaps.

“I did that to my dad when I was young,” one follower recalled. “He was behind me when I cast. Hit release too soon and got him in back of head. Pulled a few times saying ‘Dad, it’s stuck!!’ He kept saying stop!! Ended up driving to hospital to get it removed. First and last time I’ve ever casted the line.”

Another wrote, “Did that to my dad, first AND last time I ever fished….45 years ago.”

Others shared similar experiences.

“Had to that with my husband back in the day but the barbs were bigger and deeper so I had to push it through and cut off the barbs and pull it back through.”

One commenter, who works in healthcare, added, “I’m an urgent care nurse so we see a lot of this … we numb the area and then pull out with pliers.”

Another joked they wouldn’t have handled the situation nearly as calmly.

“You guys are so much better than me I woulda called 911 and told them to get there before I passed out LOL.”

Another person commented, “Oh that looks like it hurt a lot more than the one my son caught in the side of my arm.”

Despite the painful detour, the Hubbard family still looked back fondly on their outdoor adventure.

The Family Still Had a Nice Trip, Even With the Accident

Hayley later shared highlights from the getaway, explaining that the family spent four days camping together in their Airstream during a break from Tyler’s busy touring schedule.

“We got 4 days off with @tylerhubbard in the middle of this crazy summer and decided to go camping in the airstream,” she wrote alongside a recap of the trip.

Looking back on the experience, she said the vacation was “worth the [schlepping] and loading up and unpacking and fun that comes along with camping.”

She couldn’t resist one final joke about Tyler’s accident, adding, “next time we’ll try to avoid fish hooks in the head.”

The camping update comes shortly after Tyler reunited with former Florida Georgia Line bandmate Brian Kelley for a surprise performance at CMA Fest 2026, marking their first time onstage together since the duo’s 2022 hiatus.