Dolly Parton Faces Another Heartbreaking Family Loss Amid a Difficult Year

Dolly Parton is facing another painful loss within her close-knit family. The country music legend’s older brother, Coy “Denver” Parton, died Thursday, July 23, at age 82, NBC affiliate WBIR reported. His death comes more than a year after Dolly lost her husband of nearly six decades, Carl Dean, who was also 82 when he died in March 2025.

Neither Dolly nor her surviving siblings have issued a public statement about Denver’s death as of Monday, July 27.

Who Was Dolly Parton’s Brother Coy ‘Denver’ Parton?

Denver lived in Sevierville, Tennessee, and built a quiet life far removed from his sister’s global fame.

According to his official obituary, he spent years working as a crane operator and helped construct bridges. He was also remembered as a homestead farmer and an avid hunter.

No cause of death has been publicly disclosed.

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Dolly and Denver were among 12 children born to Avie Lee Owens Parton and Robert Lee Parton in Sevier County, Tennessee. Although several members of the family pursued music, Denver remained largely outside the public eye.

Coy ‘Denver’ Parton’s Funeral Will Be Private

Denver was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Parton, his parents, and several younger brothers.

He is survived by daughters Chris Parton and Jennifer Parton, as well as grandson Ian Parton and his fiancée, Taylor York, as per WMWT. His surviving siblings include Dolly, Willadeene Buzzeo, Bobby Parton, Stella Parton, Cassie Griffith, Freida Parton, Rachel George and Laura Price.

Funeral services will be private, according to WVLT. Friends and admirers have shared condolences through the funeral home’s online tribute wall.

Dolly Parton Lost Husband Carl Dean in 2025

Denver’s death follows an especially difficult period for Dolly. Dean died in Nashville on March 3, 2025, after spending nearly 60 years by her side. The famously private businessman rarely attended public events, but Dolly often spoke about the steady support he provided throughout her career.

“Carl and I spent many wonderful years together. Words can’t do justice to the love we shared for over 60 years,” Dolly said after his death. “Thank you for your prayers and sympathy.”

She later honored Dean with the song “If You Hadn’t Been There,” reflecting on the life they built after meeting outside a Nashville laundromat in 1964.

Dolly, 80, has also been navigating health concerns of her own.

In May, she canceled her planned Las Vegas residency after previously postponing the shows. The singer explained that ongoing issues involving her immune and digestive systems had left her unable to meet the physical demands of performing.

“My immune system and my digestive system got all out of whack over the past couple, three years,” she said in an update reported by ABC News.

Still, Dolly reassured fans that she was responding to treatment and remained hopeful about her recovery.

“But just think of me as an old classic car, that once restored, can be better than ever,” she said.

Despite stepping away from live performances, Dolly has continued working on several projects, including a Broadway musical and planned attractions in Nashville.