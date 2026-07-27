Miley Cyrus Inks Atlantic Records Deal, Preparing To Enter A New Era

Miley Cyrus has signed with Atlantic Records, marking the beginning of a new creative chapter as she prepares to release her upcoming tenth studio album. Now, as she readies herself for a new era, she enlistsed one of her own cultural heroes—”Blade Runner” and “Kill Bill’ star Daryl Hannah—to unpack it for the first time.

Joining the powerhouse roster at Atlantic Records, the 33-year-old pop cultural icon is officially stepping into a bold new artistic phase. As reported by Variety, Cyrus’ major label transition follows hers uccessful five-year run at Sony Records, which yielded the record-breaking, multi-Grammy-winning 2023 anthem “Flowers” and her critically acclaimed album “Endless Summer Vacation.”

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The announcement arrives alongside her guest-editor feature for the Summer 2026 issue of Wonderland Magazine. In a wide-ranging conversation with Hannah, Cyrus offers an intimate preview of her unannounced, highly anticipated tenth studio album, her expanding humanitarian efforts, and 20 years of fearless reinvention.

What drives the creative vision behind Miley Cyrus’ tenth studio album?

Cyrus describes her upcoming tenth project as a layered exploration of personal bliss and self-discovery. Built alongside a tight-knit circle of musicians—including her fiancé, Liily drummer Maxx Morando—the album relies heavily on organic studio collaboration, live instrumentation, and a uniquely fluid songwriting process.

Unlike her previous projects, the pop cultural icon established a locked 10-track project before recording even began. Cyrus’ clear compass allowed the music to unfold naturally, giving her the freedom to balance dynamic, romantic themes with a deep sense of internal peace.

“This album is a love story, but love stories are never one-dimensional. They’re always layered,” Cyrus shared in Wonderland. “A peaceful kind of love has become a theme across my last three records. Not just the love I share with someone else, but the love I’ve found for myself.”

She emphasized that the studio atmosphere was entirely free of ego, driven solely by curiosity and a mutual desire among collaborators to surprise one another throughout the creative process.

How does signing with Atlantic Records define her next chapter?

Making the strategic move to Atlantic Records places Cyrus in a prime position to capitalize on a career that spans 19 years and nine studio albums. The new partnership arrives during a landmark year that celebrated her Hollywood Walk of Fame star induction in May, alongside two decades of cultural dominance that first began with her 2006 breakout role.

Beyond the music, Cyrus remains fiercely dedicated to her philanthropic mission through The Miley Cyrus Foundation, originally launched in 2014 as the Happy Hippie Foundation. The organization continues its vital work supporting LGBTQ+ youth and individuals experiencing homelessness.

Recently, Cyrus collaborated with her mother, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, to redesign spaces at the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles, transforming the facilities to bring comfort, beauty, and dignity to thousands of unhoused women each year.

Whether using her platform to elevate unhoused youth, guest-editing global fashion titles, or embarking on a major new record deal with Atlantic Records, the pop cultural icon continues to prove that 20 years into her career, her ultimate vision is still only just coming into focus.