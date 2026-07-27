Blue Ivy Looks Just Like Beyoncé During Family Night Out at Lauryn Hill Concert

Blue Ivy Carter is once again proving that style runs in the family.

The 14-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z had fans doing a double take after stepping out with her famous parents for Lauryn Hill’s concert on Saturday, July 25.

Blue Ivy Looks Like Her Mom’s Twin

Sporting a fresh take on her signature look, Blue Ivy embraced Y2K-inspired fashion that many fans thought looked straight out of Beyoncé’s wardrobe.

With her long curls worn loose, stacks of gold bracelets and rings, oversized baggy clothing and vintage-inspired frameless sunglasses with brown-tinted lenses, Blue Ivy looked strikingly similar to a younger version of her superstar mom.

The family’s concert outing quickly sparked buzz online, with fans pointing out the uncanny resemblance between mother and daughter.

Blue Ivy stood alongside family friend Kelly Rowland during the show, at one point getting to her feet for a better view while Beyoncé remained seated nearby.

Later in the evening, Beyoncé and Jay-Z joined in, standing together to sing and dance along to Lauryn Hill’s biggest hits.

The couple, who are also parents to 9-year-old twins Rumi and Sir, coordinated their own looks, wearing nearly matching hats and sunglasses for the night out.

The concert marked another memorable public appearance for the Carter family, who were most recently spotted together attending the final match of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Blue Ivy Is Incredibly Talented

Earlier this month, Blue Ivy also joined her parents onstage during Jay-Z’s three-night residency at New York’s Yankee Stadium.

While Blue Ivy first captured attention as a dancer during Beyoncé’s Renaissance and Cowboy Carter tours, she has continued expanding her talents.

During Jay-Z’s 30th-anniversary concert series at Yankee Stadium in July, Blue Ivy surprised the audience by performing a live piano solo before receiving an emotional introduction from her father.

As fans erupted into applause, Jay-Z proudly told the crowd, “Make some noise for the legendary Blue Ivy Carter,” before the pair shared a heartfelt embrace onstage.

Her growing confidence as a performer comes as no surprise to her parents.

Earlier this year, Jay-Z opened up about Blue Ivy’s musical abilities during an interview with GQ, revealing that her piano skills developed naturally.

“She’s a crazy pianist,” he said in March. “She won’t let us get her a teacher. She doesn’t want it to be a job. But she has perfect pitch. If she hears a song, she’ll be like ‘Play it again’ and then she’ll teach herself.”

The rapper said watching his daughter discover her own passions has been one of his proudest experiences as a father.

“That’s just talent. She doesn’t work at that. She worked at this, and it makes me proud that she fought for something that she really wanted to do,” he explained.

He also hinted that Blue Ivy’s future may very well remain onstage.

“I don’t think we’re going to be able to get her off that stage now.”

Whether she’s performing in front of packed stadiums or simply enjoying a night out with her family, Blue Ivy continues to attract attention in her own right.