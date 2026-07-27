Eric Roberts Breaks Silence After Missing Daughter Emma Roberts’ Wedding

Eric Roberts is speaking out after his absence from daughter Emma Roberts’ wedding raised questions.

Emma, 35, married actor Cody John, 36, in an intimate Idaho ceremony on Saturday, July 25, surrounded by family, friends and several famous faces. But Eric was noticeably missing from the celebration.

The 70-year-old actor was photographed leaving a Crunch Gym in Los Angeles the following day, according to Us Weekly. After his absence sparked attention, Eric addressed the situation while making his feelings about his daughter clear.

“I love my daughter, always have, always will,” Eric told the outlet. “It is perfectly wonderful for her to celebrate however she wants, with whomever she wants.”

The absence comes as Eric has spoken openly in recent years about his relationship with Emma, including pushing back against outside assumptions about where they stand.

Emma Roberts Celebrated With Family and Famous Friends

Emma and John exchanged reportedly vows at his family’s estate in Sun Valley, Idaho, after four years of dating. The outdoor ceremony lasted about 45 minutes as guests dealt with temperatures reaching 95 degrees, per Page Six.

Emma’s 5-year-old son, Rhodes, whom she shares with ex Garrett Hedlund, had an especially important role in the ceremony. He walked his mother down the aisle before she exchanged vows with John on a wooden platform.

Emma’s aunt Julia Roberts attended with her husband, Danny Moder. Demi Moore, Sarah Paulson, Billie Lourd, Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer, as well as Ashley Benson and Brandon Davis, were also among the guests.

Emma and John have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight since becoming Instagram official in August 2022. When Emma announced their engagement in July 2024, she poked fun at her mother, Kelly Cunningham, while sharing a photo of her engagement ring.

“Putting this here before my mom tells everyone ❤️,” she wrote.

Emma has previously explained why keeping her relationships private is important to her. In a 2019 interview with Cosmopolitan, she said navigating a relationship is difficult enough without having an audience weighing in on it.

Eric Roberts Has Been Candid About His History With Emma

While Eric has denied that his relationship with Emma is as straightforwardly estranged as it may appear publicly, he has acknowledged his shortcomings during her childhood.

According to People, Eric reflected on becoming a father during an April appearance on the “Really Famous With Kara Mayer Robinson” podcast. He described himself as an emotional “car wreck” when Emma was born in 1991 as he dealt with addiction, depression and unresolved issues from his own upbringing.

“I was a wash rag,” Eric admitted. “I was not to be depended on emotionally whatsoever.”

Eric, who shares Emma with Cunningham, said he takes “full responsibility” for his struggles at the time. He has also acknowledged that although he loved Emma, he was not prepared for the realities of raising a baby.

Still, Eric recalled having an immediate connection with his daughter. He said he sang “Happy Birthday” to Emma shortly after her birth and watched her calm down when she recognized his voice.

More recently, Eric has rejected the idea that outsiders can fully understand his current relationship with Emma. In April, he said it only appears complicated “through outside eyes” because the public does not know everything about their bond.

Whatever questions remain about why he missed Emma’s wedding, Eric has not connected his absence to their past difficulties. Instead, his public response focused on his continued love and pride for his daughter.

“I’m so proud of my daughter,” Eric said. “I’m so proud of my kid.”