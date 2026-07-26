Emma Roberts Marries Cody John in Idaho as Aunt Julia Roberts Joins the Celebration (PHOTOS)

Emma Roberts and Cody John said their vows on Saturday, July 25, in an intimate ceremony at Sun Valley, Idaho, four years after quietly beginning their relationship. Page Six reported on Sunday, July 26, that Emma, 35, and John married at his family’s estate, surrounded by close friends and family.

As per photos obtained by the outlet, her aunt, Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts, was among those in attendance.

The 45-minute ceremony took place in 95-degree heat, though neither the couple nor their guests let the temperature dampen the occasion. Roberts wore a flowing white chiffon gown with a high slit, finished with a matching headband. John kept it classic in a black tuxedo.

The celebration was intentionally small, limited to the people who matter most to the couple.

Emma Roberts Walked Down the Aisle With Son Rhodes

As per the report, Roberts made her son part of the ceremony, walking down the aisle hand in hand with 5-year-old Rhodes. She shares Rhodes with actor Garrett Hedlund. The former couple welcomed him in December 2020 and separated in late 2021 after nearly three years together.

The celebrations began with a rehearsal dinner Friday night, while Julia and her husband, Danny, arrived in Idaho ahead of the ceremony, according to DeuxMoi.

Roberts and John got engaged in July 2024, nearly two years after their relationship began.

The “Nerve” actress announced the news on Instagram with a photograph of the smiling couple. Roberts wrapped an arm around John while showing off her round diamond engagement ring.

“Putting this here before my mom tells everyone,” she joked in the caption.

The message appeared to be a playful nod to Roberts’ mother, Kelly Cunningham, who has previously shared family updates before her daughter announced them herself.

How Did Emma Roberts and Cody John Meet?

Roberts and John were introduced by mutual friends in the entertainment industry and began dating during the summer of 2022.

John confirmed their relationship that August by sharing a black-and-white photograph of the couple kissing aboard a boat. From there, they kept much of their romance private, appearing together occasionally but rarely discussing their relationship publicly.

Roberts, best known for “Scream Queens” and “We’re the Millers,” has long preferred to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. John’s television credits include “The Rookie” and “Wu-Tang: An American Saga.”

The couple maintained that privacy throughout their engagement. Their wedding plans became public only one day before the ceremony, when reports revealed they would marry at John’s family estate in Idaho.

Roberts has long been guarded about her personal life, and she’s been open about why. “I never want to talk about relationships I’m in or that are ending or have ended,” she told Cosmopolitan in May 2019.

“It’s hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience.” She added that growing up in the public eye came with a cost she still feels.

“Sometimes it makes me sad that I can’t have a private moment. Because of Twitter and Instagram, there’s a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you’re doing, and no one knows the real story.”

The wedding news comes just weeks after Julia celebrated her own 24th anniversary with husband Danny Moder.

The Pretty Woman star marked the milestone with a rare photograph of the two of them, captioning it simply: “TWENTY FOUR. MORE MORE MORE.”

Julia and Danny tied the knot on July 4, 2002, at her ranch in New Mexico, and have three children together.