Mike Flanagan Series Adaptation Of Stephen King’s ‘Carrie’ Drops Scary New Trailer

When Mike Flanagan’s name comes up relating to a horror series, you know it will be good, and the adaptation of Stephen King’s “Carrie” definitely looks ready to terrify. Amazon Prime Video has just released a scary new trailer for the series along with an official release date.

According to the logline, the “Carrie” television series is a “bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White, who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father’s sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public high school, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers.”

The series is adapted from the classic horror novel of the same name by King, and is a modern day take on the iconic prom with a focus on Gen Z and tech, and will run over eight episodes. The series is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on October 7, 2026.

Who Stars In Mike Flanagan’s ‘Carrie’ Series?

All cast members in the “Carrie” series have experience in horror movies and shows. The lead role of Carrie White will be played by Summer H. Howell (“Hunter, Hunter” and “Night of the Reaper”). The role of Sue Snell is played by Siena Agudong (“Upside-Down Magic,” “Resident Evil”) and Matthew Lillard (“Five Nights at Freddy’s,” “Scream”) plays the part of Principal Grayle.

Other stars include Samantha Sloyan (“Midnight Mass,” “The Fall of the House of Usher”) as Margaret White and Alison Thornton (“Caught in His Web,” “The Mental State”) as Chris Hargensen. The role of Emaline is played by Thalia Dudek (“Better Man,” “I Wish I Had a River”) and Miss Desjardin is played by Amber Midthunder (“Prey,” “Legion”).

Josie Totah (“Faces of Death,” “Saved by the Bell”) plays Tina, Arthur Conti (“Beetlejuice,” “Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol”) plays Billy and Joel Oulette (“Trickster,” “Abducted”) is in the role of Tommy.

Production Details For Stephen King Adaptation

Meanwhile, Mike Flanagan serves as the writer, executive producer, showrunner and director, with Trevor Macy executive producing and Amazon MGM Studios producing. Flanagan is well known for his horror hits, including “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Fall of the House of Usher,” “The Midnight Club,” “Midnight Mass” and “Hush.”

The series was first reported in development in October 2024 and was officially greenlit by Amazon Prime Video in April 2025. Meanwhile, the story has been adapted before from the King novel.

As noted by Variety, Stephen King’s supernatural horror novel was first adapted into a hit, Oscar-nominated movie in 1976 famously starring Sissy Spacek as Carrie White and John Travolta as Billy Nolan. That film was followed by a poorly received sequel in 1999, a television film in 2002, and a television remake in 2013.

Now, Stephen King and Mike Flanagan fans alike can look forward to this latest TV series adaptation of the horror, supernatural novel, “Carrie” releasing on October 7, 2026 on Amazon Prime Video.



