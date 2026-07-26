Soap Schedule for the Week: What to Watch July 27-31, 2026

Get ready for another week of shocking twists and can’t-miss drama. Check out the complete daytime soap schedule for the week of July 13–17, 2026.

Monday, July 27:

12:30 PM ET (CBS)

The Young and the Restless (Season 53, Episode 203): Victor holds Adam and Chelsea accountable for their actions; Audra celebrates a win.

1:30 PM ET (CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 39, Episode 220): Wyatt wonders if Will is already putting Electra behind him; Hope stands her ground.

2:00 PM ET (CBS)

Beyond the Gates (Season 2, Episode 133): An anonymous gift rattles Andre; Pamela drops some major career news on Dani.

2:00 PM ET (ABC)

General Hospital (Season 63, Episode 221): Britt and Jason reunite; Willow is horrified; Ava comes clean with Ethan; Valentin makes a trade.

New Episodes Available Every Weekday Morning (Peacock)

Days of Our Lives (Season 61, Episode 241): Joy makes a shocking demand of Alex; Leo has a run-in with Gus; Marlena warns Cat.

Tuesday, July 28:

12:30 PM ET (CBS)

The Young and the Restless (Season 53, Episode 204): The walls close in on Nikki as she struggles with her condition.

1:30 PM ET (CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 39, Episode 221): Finn reassures Steffy with a promise about where his loyalties lie; Will gets a reality check.

2:00 PM ET (CBS)

Beyond the Gates (Season 2, Episode 134): Naomi attempts to broker peace between Chelsea and Kat; Leslie hijacks Eva’s interview.

2:00 PM ET (ABC)

General Hospital (Season 63, Episode 222): Carly and Sonny debrief Jason; Willow’s future is on the line; Emma interrogates Josslyn.

New Episodes Available Every Weekday Morning (Peacock)

Days of Our Lives (Season 61, Episode 242): Xander shares a theory with Sarah and Brady; Tate and Holly reconcile; Kate apologizes to Roman.

Wednesday, July 29:

12:30 PM ET (CBS)

The Young and the Restless (Season 53, Episode 205): Nikki’s health takes an unexpected turn; things heat up between Cane and Lily.

1:30 PM ET (CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 39, Episode 222): Electra draws a firm line with Dylan over Will and their relationship.

2:00 PM ET (CBS)

Beyond the Gates (Season 2, Episode 135): The Duprees hurriedly assemble when Anita calls for an impromptu gathering; Noah meets an icon.

2:00 PM ET (ABC)

General Hospital (Season 63, Episode 223): Gio’s news rattles the Quartermaines; Ava is suspicious; Trina and Kai jump to conclusions.

New Episodes Available Every Weekday Morning (Peacock)

Days of Our Lives (Season 61, Episode 243): Johnny tries to lift Chanel’s spirits; Leo asks Rafe for help; Abe and Theo catch Lexie in a lie.

Thursday, July 30:

12:30 PM ET (CBS)

The Young and the Restless (Season 53, Episode 206): Phyllis and Matt toast to their future; Lily sets boundaries with Cane; Abby confides in Daniel.

1:30 PM ET (CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 39, Episode 223): Dylan’s unexpected confession stuns Electra; Taylor sees cracks forming in Finn’s stance on Sheila.

2:00 PM ET (CBS)

Beyond the Gates (Season 2, Episode 136): Nicole and Kial are in shock; Dani gets an eyeful; Hayley clashes with Naomi and Chelsea.

2:00 PM ET (ABC)

General Hospital (Season 63, Episode 224): Serena Baldwin returns; Jason and Anna reconnect; Tracy is blindsided; Ethan gets a shock.

New Episodes Available Every Weekday Morning (Peacock)

Days of Our Lives (Season 61, Episode 244): The Blacks celebrate Rachel’s release from Bayview; Alex assures Stephanie he will never agree to Joy’s terms; Gabi stuns Philip.

Friday, July 31:

12:30 PM ET (CBS)

The Young and the Restless (Season 53, Episode 207): Victor and Nikki agree to a fresh start; Matt Clark tries to make amends with Sienna.

1:30 PM ET (CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 39, Episode 224): Sheila confides in Li; Steffy considers the risks of Sheila’s return.

2:00 PM ET (CBS)

Beyond the Gates (Season 2, Episode 137): Dani confronts Bill; the Dupree cousins compare notes regarding Hayley’s inconsistencies.

2:00 PM ET (ABC)

General Hospital (Season 63, Episode 225): Anna is gobsmacked; Sonny summons Jason; Ethan delivers big news to Lulu; Brook Lynn defends Danny.

New Episodes Available Every Weekday Morning (Peacock)

Days of Our Lives (Season 61, Episode 245): Abe and Theo surprise Lexie; Leo frantically tries to get to Alamainia; Chad updates Rafe about Gwen.