Soap Schedule for the Week: What to Watch July 13-17, 2026

It’s a brand-new week for your favorite daytime soaps. Check out the complete soap schedule for the week of July 13-17, 2026.
Monday, July 13:
- 12:30 PM ET (CBS)
The Young and the Restless (Season 53, Episode 193): Diane sits vigil at Jack’s bedside; Lauren reminisces with Ashley and Traci.
- 1:30 PM ET (CBS)
The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 39, Episode 210): Will turns to Bill for guidance; Sheila pleads with Finn for another chance.
- 2:00 PM ET (CBS)
Beyond the Gates (Season 2, Episode 123): Nicole worries her daughter’s latest decision was made for all the wrong reasons.
- 2:00 PM ET (ABC)
General Hospital (Season 63, Episode 211): Jason returns to Port Charles; Anna receives a warning; Laura’s choice appalls Tracy.
- New Episodes Available Every Weekday Morning (Peacock)
Days of Our Lives (Season 61, Episode 230): Lexie reveals her secret to Marlena; EJ steps up his game against Kristen.
Tuesday, July 14:
- 12:30 PM ET (CBS)
The Young and the Restless (Season 53, Episode 194): Victor gives Kyle a warning shot; Nikki struggles with her new condition.
- 1:30 PM ET (CBS)
The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 39, Episode 211): Daphne receives devastating news; Jessica encourages Dylan to make her move.
- 2:00 PM ET (CBS)
Beyond the Gates (Season 2, Episode 124): Hayley’s advice causes Tomas to clash with Naomi; Ted is flabbergasted by Kat’s recent actions.
- 2:00 PM ET (ABC)
General Hospital (Season 63, Episode 212): Jason explains his actions; Kai becomes privy to shocking information; Jordan strikes out.
- New Episodes Available Every Weekday Morning (Peacock)
Days of Our Lives (Season 61, Episode 232): Theo is furious to learn that Abe conspired with EJ; Belle and Chad search for clues in connection to Stefano’s chessboard.
Wednesday, July 15:
- 12:30 PM ET (CBS)
The Young and the Restless (Season 53, Episode 195): Victor accuses Nikki of betrayal; Jack and Diane find their way back to each other.
- 1:30 PM ET (CBS)
The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 39, Episode 212): Will is consumed by regret over not being honest with Electra; Steffy offers Daphne comfort.
- 2:00 PM ET (CBS)
Beyond the Gates (Season 2, Episode 125): Doug’s final words startle Joey; Deanna sets a dastardly plan in motion.
- 2:00 PM ET (ABC)
General Hospital (Season 63, Episode 213): Anna seeks answers; Josslyn reveals a secret; Nina and Brennan plot their next move.
- New Episodes Available Every Weekday Morning (Peacock)
Days of Our Lives (Season 61, Episode 233): Gabi and Gwen bond;
Belle and Chad make a breakthrough in their investigation.
Thursday, July 16:
- 12:30 PM ET (CBS)
The Young and the Restless (Season 53, Episode 196): Victor plays hardball with Spectra-Charles; Victoria and Claire honor Cole’s memory.
- 1:30 PM ET (CBS)
The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 39, Episode 213): Will attempts to get through to Electra; Carter and Daphne’s marriage is tested like never before.
- 2:00 PM ET (CBS)
Beyond the Gates (Season 2, Episode 126): Vanessa, Joey and Deanna have a tense dinner; Pamela bolsters a guilt-ridden Dani.
- 2:00 PM ET (ABC)
General Hospital (Season 63, Episode 214): Emma and Gio discuss their future; Obrecht lashes out; Anna interrogates Britt.
- New Episodes Available Every Weekday Morning (Peacock)
Days of Our Lives (Season 61, Episode 234): Cat sees EJ in a new light; Lexie shocks Kristen; Marlena worries about Rachel.
Friday, July 17:
- 12:30 PM ET (CBS)
The Young and the Restless (Season 53, Episode 197): Lily and Nate worry about Devon; Matt Clark causes problems for Noah and Sienna.
- 1:30 PM ET (CBS)
The Bold and the Beautiful (Season 39, Episode 214): Steffy and Finn find themselves at a defining crossroads; the women at Bikini try to help Will.
- 2:00 PM ET (CBS)
Beyond the Gates (Season 2, Episode 127): Leslie interrupts father-daughter time between Ted and Eva; Dani and Hayley lock horns.
- 2:00 PM ET (ABC)
General Hospital (Season 63, Episode 215): Carly draws a boundary with Sonny; Valentin makes his feelings clear; Lulu cautions Ethan.
- New Episodes Available Every Weekday Morning (Peacock)
Days of Our Lives (Season 61, Episode 235): EJ receives bad news; Holly and Ari find common ground; Tate makes a shocking discovery.