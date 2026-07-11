‘General Hospital’ Spoilers (July 13-17): Jason Is Back – Cody Breaks Tough News

“General Hospital” spoilers for the week of July 13 to 17 reveal that Jason returns to Port Charles.

Anna receives a warning and races to uncover the truth. Britt makes an accusation, and Carly reaches a breaking point.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, July 13:

ABC Steve Burton as Jason Morgan



Milestone 16000th episode!

Jason returns to Port Charles.

Anna receives a warning.

Laura’s choice appalls Tracy.

Britt makes an accusation.

Carly is caught off-guard.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, July 14:

Jason explains his actions.

Kai becomes privy to shocking information.

Jordan strikes out.

Elizabeth stands her ground.

Valentin is suspicious.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 15:

Anna seeks answers.

Josslyn reveals a secret.

Nina and Brennan plot their next move.

Curtis voices his gratitude.

Gio and Trina get big news.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 16:

Emma and Gio discuss their future.

Obrecht lashes out.

Anna interrogates Britt.

Isaiah interrupts Portia and Curtis.

Cody delivers difficult news.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, July 17:

Carly draws a boundary with Sonny.

Valentin makes his feelings clear.

Trina and Josslyn clear the air.

Lulu cautions Ethan.

Nina opens up to Brennan.

Coming Up This July

“General Hospital” head writers Elizabeth Korte and Chris Van Etten teased what viewers can expect this month.

Dean Geyer will make his debut as an Australian doctor, Tristan Roberts. “Tristan is an accomplished surgeon, witty and unflappable. He arrives in town seeking a fresh start with a new job at the hospital,” Korte and Van Etten told Soap Opera Digest. “A clean break with his past will prove difficult when he discovers his adopted home is host to more than a few connections to a life he left behind.”

Actress Kayden Brenna Tokarski will bring a new era for Scout, who is being aged up several years. “A more mature Scout will hit the canvas bearing her mother’s grit, her father’s cunning, and a mind all her own,” Korte and Van Etten teased.

They continued, “She’s the scion of two storied families, the Quatermaines and Davises/Cassadines. And that will put her in the middle of a war, drawing in characters of all ages from across the canvas.”

Serena Baldwin is returning to Port Charles and will be played by “The Young and the Restless” alum Kelly Kruger. “Serena has been traveling the world fighting the good fight for animals and the ecosystem, but a personal setback means a reunion with her mother couldn’t come at a better time,” the writers explained. “She comes to Port Charles to help her mother but also to lick her own wounds and regroup.”

They added, “Serena is all heart – but when Lucy aims her at the Quartermaines, we’ll see she’s also plenty conniving. When it comes to Coes and Baldwins, the scheming gene doesn’t skip a generation.”

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “General Hospital.”

Monday, July 6: Carly clashes with Z; Josslyn gets a surprise; Britt pleads with Dante; Nina is gutted; Lulu is stunned.

Tuesday, July 7: Carly is on the warpath; Danny makes a revelation; Michael has second thoughts; Tracy and Willow face off; Gio and Emma savor some alone time.

Wednesday, July 8: Sonny cautions Carly; Trina runs into Portia; Ric takes on a new client; Molly faces a difficult choice; Lucas vents to Elizabeth.

Thursday, July 9: Liz is suspicious; Willow suffers a setback; Jordan makes a confession; Brook Lynn gets called out; Curtis ponders his legal strategy.

Friday, July 10: Old lovers reunite; Lulu demands answers; Ava questions Ethan; Chase is aghast; Britt gets big news.

Watch the latest episodes of “General Hospital” weekdays on ABC.