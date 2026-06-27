‘General Hospital’ Spoilers (June 29-July 3): Sonny Walks Into a Trap – Someone’s on a Warpath

“General Hospital” spoilers for the week of June 29 to July 3 reveal that Sonny is lured into a trap, and Carly is on a warpath.

Britt lands in the hot seat, and Nina makes a shocking discovery. Plus, Ava clashes with Ethan, and Charlotte turns to Lulu for help.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, June 29:

Emma seeks answers from Anna.

Alexis confides in Sonny.

Cassius briefs Cullum.

Felicia is skeptical.

Molly opens up about her parents.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 30:

Tracy confronts Sonny.

Gio stands his ground.

Nina makes an alarming discovery.

Ava locks horns with Ethan.

Josslyn and Obrecht find common ground.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 1:

Sonny is lured into a trap.

Ava unleashes her fury.

Nina must act fast.

Lucas is floored.

Carly overhears stunning news.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 2:

Sonny makes a revelation.

Ava hears a shocking confession.

Anna is grateful.

Tracy supports Cody.

Carly is stunned.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, July 3:

Carly is on the warpath.

Britt is in the hot seat.

Dante breaks some bad news.

Molly wants answers.

Charlotte seeks Lulu’s help.

‘General Hospital’ Casting News

Steve Burton is returning as Jason Morgan following his brief hiatus. Expect to see him back in Port Charles on July 13.

Also making a comeback in July are Jequan Jackson as Quinn and Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford.

Kelly Kruger joins “General Hospital” as Serena Baldwin, making her debut in July. Also making a debut next month are Dean Geyer as Tristan Roberts and Kayden Brenna Tokarski as the new Scout Cain.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “General Hospital”:

Monday, June 22: Willow gets an unwelcome surprise; Trina sticks to her guns; Nathan wants reassurance; Ethan advises Ava; Brook Lynn receives an update.

Tuesday, June 23: Dante cautions Liz; Laura learns a secret; Brook Lynn confides in Michael; Sonny challenges Ava; Chase makes a decision.

Wednesday, June 24: Anna meets with her doctor; Carly makes a stunning confession; Britt extracts a promise; Cullum pulls a fast one; Gio and Emma hit the pool.

Thursday, June 25: Josslyn clashes with Cassius; Lulu and Dante make a discovery; Chase receives a warning; Jordan seeks help; Alexis is summoned to the PCPD.

Friday, June 26: Anna takes a huge risk; Britt is in grave danger; Willow is in disbelief; Danny must act fast; Curtis jumps to the wrong conclusion.