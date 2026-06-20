‘General Hospital’ Spoilers (June 22-26): Britt in Grave Danger as Willow Gets Unwelcome Surprise

“General Hospital” spoilers for the week of June 22 to 26 reveal that Willow is hit with another surprise.

Trina is not backing down, and Brook Lynn gets new intel. Britt finds herself in grave danger, and Anna makes a big move.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, June 22:

Willow gets an unwelcome surprise.

Trina sticks to her guns.

Nathan wants reassurance.

Ethan advises Ava.

Brook Lynn receives an update.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 23:

Dante cautions Liz.

Laura learns a secret.

Brook Lynn confides in Michael.

Sonny challenges Ava.

Chase makes a decision.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, June 24:

Anna meets with her doctor.

Carly makes a stunning confession.

Britt extracts a promise.

Cullum pulls a fast one.

Gio and Emma hit the pool.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, June 25:

Josslyn clashes with Cassius.

Lulu and Dante make a discovery.

Chase receives a warning.

Jordan seeks help.

Alexis is summoned to the PCPD.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, June 26:

Anna takes a huge risk.

Britt is in grave danger.

Willow is in disbelief.

Danny must act fast.

Curtis jumps to the wrong conclusion.

‘General Hospital’ Comings & Goings

Steve Burton is returning as Jason Morgan following his brief hiatus. Expect to see him back in Port Charles on July 13.

Also making a comeback in July are Jequan Jackson as Quinn and Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford.

Finola Hughes is back as Anna Devane. Expect to see more of her on Wednesday, June 24, as she speaks with her doctor.

Lynn Herring and Andrew Hawkes get more airtime next week as Lucy Coe and Director Ross Cullum, respectively.

Asher Antonyzyn pops back in as Danny Morgan, as well as Matt Merchant as WSB Agent Harker.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “General Hospital.”

Monday, June 15: Nathan clears the air; Nina sounds an alarm; Lulu makes a confession; Gio shares his excitement with Emma; Alexis and Ric review their plans.

Tuesday, June 16: Valentin accepts his fate; Brennan bargains with Willow; Dante defends Nathan; Tracy and Michael see eye-to-eye; Cullum gets new intel.

Wednesday, June 17: Willow is blindsided; Carly is cornered; Ethan pulls a fast one; Tracy confronts Brook Lynn; Lulu is transparent with Dante.

Thursday, June 18: Sonny shares his strategy with Ric; Laura makes an offer; Rocco makes a horrifying discovery; Sidwell lays a trap; Dante confides in Elizabeth.

Friday, June 19: Ethan delivers a message to Ava; Nathan brings intel to Lulu; Trina ponders her next move; Brennan is alarmed; Felicia offers encouragement.