‘General Hospital’ Spoilers (June 15-19): Valentin Accepts His Fate – Rocco Makes Horrifying Discovery

“General Hospital” spoilers for the week of June 15 to 19 reveal that Willow is blindsided, and Valentin faces his future.

Carly comes under pressure, and Rocco makes a terrifying discovery. Meanwhile, Lulu opens up to Dante, and Nathan delivers key intel.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Monday, June 15:

“Nathan” clears the air.

Nina sounds an alarm.

Lulu makes a confession.

Gio shares his excitement with Emma.

Alexis and Ric review their plans.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 16:

Valentin accepts his fate.

Brennan bargains with Willow.

Dante defends “Nathan.”

Tracy and Michael see eye-to-eye.

Cullum gets new intel.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Wednesday, June 17:

Willow is blindsided.

Carly is cornered.

Ethan pulls a fast one.

Tracy confronts Brook Lynn.

Lulu is transparent with Dante.

‘GH’ Spoilers for Thursday, June 18:

Sonny shares his strategy with Ric.

Laura makes an offer.

Rocco makes a horrifying discovery.

Sidwell lays a trap.

Dante confides in Elizabeth.

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Friday, June 19:

Ethan delivers a message to Ava.

“Nathan” brings intel to Lulu.

Trina ponders her next move.

Brennan is alarmed.

Felicia offers encouragement.

‘General Hospital’ Casting News

A new face is coming to Port Charles on July 30. TV Insider reported that actor Troy Lennon Appel has joined the ABC soap as Hudson, a business executive with mysterious ties.

“Working on GH has been nothing short of an incredible, fast-paced experience,” the actor told the outlet. ” Everyone is very professional; they’re on top of every intricate part of this very established, well-oiled machine, and I’m just trying to keep up and not halt the process in any way.”

Appel continued, “So many of the cast and crew have gone out of their way to welcome me, and I am immensely grateful for how simple and easy this transition has been. I owe it all to them. They know what they’re doing, and I hope to learn as much as I can and add to the show, to the best of my ability.”

Appel is the fourth addition to the “General Hospital” cast members announced in the past two weeks. Others who are set to debut on the soap include Dean Geyer (Tristan Roberts), Kelly Kruger (Serena Baldwin), and Kayden Brenna Tokarski (aged Scout Cain).

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “General Hospital.”

Monday, June 8: Laura relishes her victory; Jossyn’s days may be numbered; Kristina issues a request; Curtis seeks Alexis’ help; Kai worries about Trina.

Tuesday, June 9: “Nathan” makes a major confession; Portia’s baby shower is a tense affair; Sidwell is on the warpath; Willow is blindsided; Brook Lynn issues an apology.

Wednesday, June 10: Carly takes action; Trina makes a bold decision; Dante gets bad news; Willow receives a tempting offer; Curtis and Portia clash.

Thursday, June 11: Valentin cautions Carly; Ava has a guilty conscience; Sonny is taken by surprise; Nina checks in on “Nathan;” Cody scores points with Molly; Danny and Charlotte make a plan.

Friday, June 12: Ethan weighs his options; Tracy has harsh words for Willow; Brook Lynn seeks Sonny’s aid; Chase makes a high-profile arrest; Alexis is persuasive.