‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers (June 15-19): Disaster Leaves Fairmont Crest Reeling

“Beyond the Gates” spoilers for the week of June 15 to 19 tease the aftermath of the devastating tornado.

Eva’s life is in danger, and Dani deals with her conscience. Dani confronts Bill, and Anita offers sound advice. Plus, Andre and Bill lock horns.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, June 15:

In the wake of the tornado, Shanice, Ashley, and Jacob rush into action when someone collapses.

Meanwhile, emergency surgery is required to save a life.

Nicole’s update worries Samantha and Tyrell.

Vanessa is frantic when she can’t get in touch with Donnell or Deanna.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 16:

Dani battles a guilty conscience.

Joey’s sister pays him a visit.

Ted reassures Kat while the Richardson-Smiths receive devastating news.

The tornado displaces Bill and Hayley.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, June 17:

Kat rages at Izaiah.

Shanice offers Leslie an olive branch.

Kial is there for Nicole while Jan comforts Ashley.

Ted begs his daughter to do something for him.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, June 18:

Time is running out for someone in critical condition.

Dani confronts Bill.

Chelsea is a sounding board for her cousin.

Carlton tips Nicole off to an urgent matter.

Andre offers Izaiah support.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, June 19:

Anita advises her granddaughter.

Andre and Bill lock horns.

Kat receives life-altering information.

Leslie’s good news quickly gets snatched away.

The Hawthornes come together for one of their own.

Hayley and Naomi find common ground.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates.”

Monday, June 8: The identity of The Impaler is revealed; Vanessa leans on Dani to help alleviate her anxiety; Ted and Andre update each other on the current state of their romantic relationships; Leslie is determined to secure an invitation to Martin’s upcoming fundraiser.

Tuesday, June 9: Victor Newman touches down in Fairmont Crest; The Richardson-Smiths prepare for Martin’s fundraiser; Naomi talks to Dani about her fears for Jacob’s well-being; Meanwhile, Jacob locks horns with Elon at the station; Leslie crashes Mona’s event.

Wednesday, June 10: Jack, Diane & Kyle Abbott, along with Devon and Abby, arrive at Martin’s fundraiser; Naomi convinces Ashley to join her at the club; a tornado strikes Fairmont Crest.

Thursday, June 11: The country club takes a direct hit from the tornado; Bill and Dani need to rely on each other; Eva and Kat are forced to work together; Hayley ends up in close proximity to someone surprising.

Friday, June 12: Joey’s actions earn him favor with a VIP; Ted deals with multiple crises; the drastic measures one duo takes have extreme consequences; Anita spies something peculiar and then issues a warning.