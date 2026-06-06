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‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers (June 8-12): A Tornado Wreaks Havoc — The Impaler Is Unmasked

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers (June 8-12): A Tornado Wreaks Havoc — The Impaler Is Unmasked

“Beyond the Gates” spoilers for the week of June 8 to 12 reveal that Victor Newman and several other “The Young and the Restless” stars arrive in Fairmont Crest.

A tornado wreaks havoc at the fundraiser, leaving many in a dangerous situation. Plus, the identity of The Impaler is finally revealed.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, June 8:

  • The identity of The Impaler is revealed.
  • Vanessa leans on Dani to help alleviate her anxiety.
  • Ted and Andre update each other on the current state of their romantic relationships.
  • Leslie is determined to secure an invitation to Martin’s upcoming fundraiser.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 9:

  • Victor Newman (The Young and the Restless) touches down in Fairmont Crest.
  • The Richardson-Smiths prepare for Martin’s fundraiser.
  • Naomi talks to Dani about her fears for Jacob’s well-being.
  • Meanwhile, Jacob locks horns with Elon at the station.
  • Leslie crashes Mona’s event.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, June 10:

  • Jack, Diane & Kyle Abbott, along with Devon and Abby (The Young and the Restless), arrive at Martin’s fundraiser.
  • Naomi convinces Ashley to join her at the club.
  • A tornado strikes Fairmont Crest.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, June 11:

  • The country club takes a direct hit from the tornado.
  • Bill and Dani need to rely on each other.
  • Eva and Kat are forced to work together.
  • Hayley ends up in close proximity to someone surprising.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, June 12:

  • Joey’s actions earn him favor with a VIP.
  • Ted deals with multiple crises.
  • The drastic measures one duo takes have extreme consequences.
  • Anita spies something peculiar and then issues a warning.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates.”

Monday, June 1: Nicole decides to come clean with Ted about her fantasies; Shanice struggles with her grief; Andre confides his fears in Chelsea; Izaiah needs a straight answer from Joey; Naomi is unnerved by Jacob’s determination to avenge Derek’s death.

Tuesday, June 2: The Hawthornes celebrate one of their own; Izaiah issues an ultimatum; Darlene does her best to co-exist with Eva and Leslie; Dani bestows some motherly wisdom onto her daughter; Hayley’s actions keep Bill out of the family loop.

Wednesday, June 3: Nicole seeks advice from Anita; Martin doles some out to his dad; Ted does his best to comfort an overwhelmed Eva; Naomi and Smitty have a long-overdue chat; Monica gives Vernon an answer regarding his job offer; Kat and Chelsea show Samantha just how much she means to them; Tyrell and Jessica make a bold move.

Thursday, June 4: Hayley and Randy discuss how their con against Bill began; Andre consoles Dani while she takes a tough stroll down memory lane; Meanwhile, Bill ruminates on both his past and present romantic relationships; Chelsea and Naomi compare notes on their parents’ rocky marriage.

Friday, June 5: Vernon secures the support of his trusted friend Victor Newman for the upcoming fundraiser; Martin prepares for The Abbotts’ arrival; Joey and Randy ready themselves for the face-to-face meeting with The Impaler; Grayson seeks Ashley’s forgiveness.

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