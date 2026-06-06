‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers (June 8-12): A Tornado Wreaks Havoc — The Impaler Is Unmasked

“Beyond the Gates” spoilers for the week of June 8 to 12 reveal that Victor Newman and several other “The Young and the Restless” stars arrive in Fairmont Crest.
A tornado wreaks havoc at the fundraiser, leaving many in a dangerous situation. Plus, the identity of The Impaler is finally revealed.
‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, June 8:
- The identity of The Impaler is revealed.
- Vanessa leans on Dani to help alleviate her anxiety.
- Ted and Andre update each other on the current state of their romantic relationships.
- Leslie is determined to secure an invitation to Martin’s upcoming fundraiser.
‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 9:
- Victor Newman (The Young and the Restless) touches down in Fairmont Crest.
- The Richardson-Smiths prepare for Martin’s fundraiser.
- Naomi talks to Dani about her fears for Jacob’s well-being.
- Meanwhile, Jacob locks horns with Elon at the station.
- Leslie crashes Mona’s event.
‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, June 10:
- Jack, Diane & Kyle Abbott, along with Devon and Abby (The Young and the Restless), arrive at Martin’s fundraiser.
- Naomi convinces Ashley to join her at the club.
- A tornado strikes Fairmont Crest.
‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, June 11:
- The country club takes a direct hit from the tornado.
- Bill and Dani need to rely on each other.
- Eva and Kat are forced to work together.
- Hayley ends up in close proximity to someone surprising.
‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, June 12:
- Joey’s actions earn him favor with a VIP.
- Ted deals with multiple crises.
- The drastic measures one duo takes have extreme consequences.
- Anita spies something peculiar and then issues a warning.
In Case You Missed It
Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates.”
Monday, June 1: Nicole decides to come clean with Ted about her fantasies; Shanice struggles with her grief; Andre confides his fears in Chelsea; Izaiah needs a straight answer from Joey; Naomi is unnerved by Jacob’s determination to avenge Derek’s death.
Tuesday, June 2: The Hawthornes celebrate one of their own; Izaiah issues an ultimatum; Darlene does her best to co-exist with Eva and Leslie; Dani bestows some motherly wisdom onto her daughter; Hayley’s actions keep Bill out of the family loop.
Wednesday, June 3: Nicole seeks advice from Anita; Martin doles some out to his dad; Ted does his best to comfort an overwhelmed Eva; Naomi and Smitty have a long-overdue chat; Monica gives Vernon an answer regarding his job offer; Kat and Chelsea show Samantha just how much she means to them; Tyrell and Jessica make a bold move.
Thursday, June 4: Hayley and Randy discuss how their con against Bill began; Andre consoles Dani while she takes a tough stroll down memory lane; Meanwhile, Bill ruminates on both his past and present romantic relationships; Chelsea and Naomi compare notes on their parents’ rocky marriage.
Friday, June 5: Vernon secures the support of his trusted friend Victor Newman for the upcoming fundraiser; Martin prepares for The Abbotts’ arrival; Joey and Randy ready themselves for the face-to-face meeting with The Impaler; Grayson seeks Ashley’s forgiveness.