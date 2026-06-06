‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers (June 8-12): A Tornado Wreaks Havoc — The Impaler Is Unmasked

“Beyond the Gates” spoilers for the week of June 8 to 12 reveal that Victor Newman and several other “The Young and the Restless” stars arrive in Fairmont Crest.

A tornado wreaks havoc at the fundraiser, leaving many in a dangerous situation. Plus, the identity of The Impaler is finally revealed.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Monday, June 8:

The identity of The Impaler is revealed.

Vanessa leans on Dani to help alleviate her anxiety.

Ted and Andre update each other on the current state of their romantic relationships.

Leslie is determined to secure an invitation to Martin’s upcoming fundraiser.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 9:

Victor Newman (The Young and the Restless) touches down in Fairmont Crest.

The Richardson-Smiths prepare for Martin’s fundraiser.

Naomi talks to Dani about her fears for Jacob’s well-being.

Meanwhile, Jacob locks horns with Elon at the station.

Leslie crashes Mona’s event.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Wednesday, June 10:

Jack, Diane & Kyle Abbott, along with Devon and Abby (The Young and the Restless), arrive at Martin’s fundraiser.

Naomi convinces Ashley to join her at the club.

A tornado strikes Fairmont Crest.

‘BTG’ Spoilers for Thursday, June 11:

The country club takes a direct hit from the tornado.

Bill and Dani need to rely on each other.

Eva and Kat are forced to work together.

Hayley ends up in close proximity to someone surprising.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Spoilers for Friday, June 12:

Joey’s actions earn him favor with a VIP.

Ted deals with multiple crises.

The drastic measures one duo takes have extreme consequences.

Anita spies something peculiar and then issues a warning.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Beyond the Gates.”

Monday, June 1: Nicole decides to come clean with Ted about her fantasies; Shanice struggles with her grief; Andre confides his fears in Chelsea; Izaiah needs a straight answer from Joey; Naomi is unnerved by Jacob’s determination to avenge Derek’s death.

Tuesday, June 2: The Hawthornes celebrate one of their own; Izaiah issues an ultimatum; Darlene does her best to co-exist with Eva and Leslie; Dani bestows some motherly wisdom onto her daughter; Hayley’s actions keep Bill out of the family loop.

Wednesday, June 3: Nicole seeks advice from Anita; Martin doles some out to his dad; Ted does his best to comfort an overwhelmed Eva; Naomi and Smitty have a long-overdue chat; Monica gives Vernon an answer regarding his job offer; Kat and Chelsea show Samantha just how much she means to them; Tyrell and Jessica make a bold move.

Thursday, June 4: Hayley and Randy discuss how their con against Bill began; Andre consoles Dani while she takes a tough stroll down memory lane; Meanwhile, Bill ruminates on both his past and present romantic relationships; Chelsea and Naomi compare notes on their parents’ rocky marriage.

Friday, June 5: Vernon secures the support of his trusted friend Victor Newman for the upcoming fundraiser; Martin prepares for The Abbotts’ arrival; Joey and Randy ready themselves for the face-to-face meeting with The Impaler; Grayson seeks Ashley’s forgiveness.