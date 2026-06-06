‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers (June 8-12): Lexie Takes Risks – Someone Gets Shot

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of June 8 to 12 reveal that Lexie is willing to take any risks.

“How much risk are you willing to take?” Rolf asks. “I’ll do anything,” Lexie replies.

Sarah can’t shake the feeling that something is off. “Something doesn’t feel right,” Sarah tells Brady. “You’re thinking foul play?” he replies.

EJ questions Cat about Clyde. “I assume that’s how you came in contact with Clyde Weston,” he says.

Meanwhile, Xander and Kristen’s romantic moment gets interrupted, and Stephanie shoots someone.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, June 8:

Sarah asks Brady for help.

Philip threatens Xander.

EJ’s offer is refused.

Rolf examines Lexie.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 9:

Joy comes between Alex and Stephanie.

EJ warns Gwen.

Javi asks Gabi for a favor.

Kristen and Xander bond.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, June 10:

Leo pleads for Gwen to be careful.

Amy opens up to Melinda.

Tate and Holly enjoy some romance.

Jada and Shawn grow closer.

Alex tries to defuse the situation between Joy and Stephanie.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, June 11:

Paulina takes extreme action for Chanel.

Theo supports Johnny.

EJ and Xander spar.

Sarah surprises Holly and Ari with a special gift.

Kate comes clean to Roman.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, June 12:

Steve and Kayla support Stephanie.

Alex tries to reason with Joy.

Cat lies to EJ.

Chad and Belle take Thomas and Charlotte to a baseball game.

Jada and Shawn address their growing feelings for each other.

In Other ‘Days of Our Lives’ News

The long-running soap gets a new co-head writer as part of the show’s long-term story development strategy.

Ryan Quan has been confirmed to join Jeanne Marie Ford as co-head writer beginning in July 2026. He’s taking over the position from Paula Cwikly, who will transition into a consultant role.

“We are lucky to have Ryan back in the fold,” executive producer Ken Corday tells TV Insider. “There are very few people who have such a deep knowledge and understanding of our show’s history. Stay tuned!”

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”

Monday, June 1: Lexie persuades Abe; Paulina supports Chanel; Gabi makes Philip an offer; Cat asks EJ for a favor.

Tuesday, June 2: Marlena gives Xander an ultimatum; Joy opens up to Kate; Alex and Justin discuss the joys of fatherhood; Sarah struggles with a patient; a difficult consultation leaves Chanel uneasy.

Wednesday, June 3: Xander is there for a devastated Sarah; Abe, Lexie, and Theo enjoy time as a family; Gwen has the story of a lifetime for Leo… but there’s a catch; JJ and Javi bond; Rolf gives EJ some disturbing news.

Thursday, June 4: Rafe and Ari question Gabi; Sarah is torn between two lovers; Julie and Foster have a first date; Marlena, Belle, and Brady celebrate the emotional anniversary of John’s passing; Roman and Kate reconnect.

Friday, June 5: EJ asks Theo to step in as Johnny’s second-in-command; Cat insists to Rafe that she can handle EJ; Abe leans on Marlena for support; Johnny urges Chanel to reconsider her choice.