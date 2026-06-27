‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers (June 29–July 3): Salem Heats Up for a Sizzling 4th of July

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of June 29 to July 3 tease a sizzling Fourth of July for several Salem residents.

Sparks fly in the bedroom for Shawn and Jada, while Belle and Chad spend a sweet moment under the dazzling fireworks.

Abe and Lexie also share a romantic moment of their own nearby. “Happy 4th of July, darling,” Lexie says. “And many more,” Abe replies.

Brady heads to Smith Island to do some digging, but someone lurks in the dark watching his every move.

Meanwhile, Sarah doesn’t want to make promises as Holly continues to struggle with her condition.

“I desperately want to reassure her and tell her that she’s fine,” the doctor says. “But I don’t make promises to patients that I don’t know that I can keep.”

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, June 29:

Getty Dan Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera

Xander and Philip investigate who paid off Titan’s loan.

Kristen and Gwen bond over a common enemy.

EJ reveals a troubling secret to Johnny.

Lexie supports Abe.

Chanel begins chemotherapy.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 30:

Chad opens up to Julie.

Tate tries to cheer up Holly.

Brady goes on a mission for Sarah.

Leo and Javi agree to avoid one another.

Roman helps Ari.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, July 1:

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Lexie keeps a secret from Abe.

Gus questions Javi.

Kate surprises Gabi.

Gwen takes care of Leo.

Xander and Philip are blindsided.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, July 2:

Stephanie vents to Kayla.

Sarah confides in Brady.

Joy tries to keep Alex distracted.

Tate and Holly reminisce.

EJ discovers something is amiss on Smith Island.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, July 3:

The Carvers and Prices celebrate Trey’s birthday.

EJ asks Johnny for help.

Marlena shares her concerns with Belle.

Shawn and Jada stop denying the inevitable.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives”:

Monday, June 22: Chad and Belle find a clue in the chessboard; Marlena thinks back on her fifty years in Salem; Andrew scolds Cat; EJ confronts Kristen.

Tuesday, June 23: Brady officially joins Black Patch; Sarah asks Xander for a favor; Stephanie opens up to Kayla; Joy sends Alex into a panic.

Wednesday, June 24: Sarah and Brady dig deeper into the recent Coriseal deaths; Holly collapses; Liam gives Ari a proper goodbye; Gabi surprises Theo.

Thursday, June 25: Kristen asks Xander for protection; Ari demands the truth from Gabi; Holly shares a theory with Tate; Sarah confides in Brady; Rita alerts EJ to a developing problem.

Friday, June 26: Belle and Chad continue unraveling the mystery of Stefano’s chess set; EJ puts Xander on the spot in front of Sarah; Stephanie makes an empowering decision; Alex and Philip worry about what comes next; Brady and Kristen give Rachel troubling news.

Catch the latest episodes of “Days of Our Lives” weekdays on Peacock.