Deidre Hall
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‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers (June 22–26): Deidre Hall Celebrates 50 Years in Salem

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers (June 22–26): Deidre Hall Celebrates 50 Years in Salem

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of June 22 to 26 tease that Marlena reflects on her time in Salem.

“Taking a little stroll down memory lane,” Marlena tells Belle and Paul. “Then I guess I’m hitching a ride,” Belle replies.

Andrew tries to stop Cat, but she insists it’s too late. “It’s too dangerous, Cat. I will not let you do this,” he tells her. “What if I told you I’ve already started?” she replies.

Belle and Chad find a clue in the chessboard. Plus, Xander digs for answers.

“I need to see everything on Deer Pharmaceuticals from 2 years ago,” he instructs someone over the phone.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, June 22:

  • Chad and Belle find a clue in the chessboard.
  • Marlena thinks back on her fifty years in Salem. 
  • Andrew scolds Cat. 
  • EJ confronts Kristen.  

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 23:

  • Brady officially joins Black Patch.
  • Sarah asks Xander for a favor.
  • Stephanie opens up to Kayla.
  • Joy sends Alex into a panic. 

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, June 24:

  • Sarah and Brady dig deeper into the recent Coriseal deaths.
  • Holly collapses.
  • Liam gives Ari a proper goodbye.
  • Gabi surprises Theo.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, June 25:

  • Kristen asks Xander for protection.
  • Ari demands the truth from Gabi.
  • Holly shares a theory with Tate.
  • Sarah confides in Brady.
  • Rita alerts EJ to a developing problem. 

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, June 26:

  • Belle and Chad continue unraveling the mystery of Stefano’s chess set.
  • EJ puts Xander on the spot in front of Sarah.
  • Stephanie makes an empowering decision.
  • Alex and Philip worry about what comes next.
  • Brady and Kristen give Rachel troubling news.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”

Monday, June 15: Julie and Marlena reflect on life’s challenges; EJ extends a romantic invitation to Cat; Paulina pressures Johnny and Chanel; Belle and Chad are game to team up in search of answers.

Tuesday, June 16: Stephanie wrestles with the choices she’s made; Alex turns to Kayla for advice after Joy’s ultimatum; Kate confronts Marlena; Holly, Tate, Ari, and Aaron enjoy some summer fun at the Horton cabin.

Wednesday, June 17: EJ and Chad make each other jealous; Gabi tells Leo to back off; Philip apologizes to Theo; Xander confesses to Johnny.

Thursday, June 18: Holly and Tate’s romantic escape is interrupted; Kristen warns Johnny; Rolf gives EJ good news about Lexie; a meaningful milestone brings mixed emotions for Abe and Paulina; Lani and Theo rally around Chanel.

Friday, June 19: Tate, Ari, and Aaron do their best to cheer up Holly; Lani questions Kristen; Johnny tips off EJ; Chad and Theo investigate the chessboard; Paulina encounters Abe and Lexie at the Juneteenth celebration.

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