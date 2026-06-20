‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers (June 22–26): Deidre Hall Celebrates 50 Years in Salem

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of June 22 to 26 tease that Marlena reflects on her time in Salem.
“Taking a little stroll down memory lane,” Marlena tells Belle and Paul. “Then I guess I’m hitching a ride,” Belle replies.
Andrew tries to stop Cat, but she insists it’s too late. “It’s too dangerous, Cat. I will not let you do this,” he tells her. “What if I told you I’ve already started?” she replies.
Belle and Chad find a clue in the chessboard. Plus, Xander digs for answers.
“I need to see everything on Deer Pharmaceuticals from 2 years ago,” he instructs someone over the phone.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, June 22:
- Chad and Belle find a clue in the chessboard.
- Marlena thinks back on her fifty years in Salem.
- Andrew scolds Cat.
- EJ confronts Kristen.
‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 23:
- Brady officially joins Black Patch.
- Sarah asks Xander for a favor.
- Stephanie opens up to Kayla.
- Joy sends Alex into a panic.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, June 24:
- Sarah and Brady dig deeper into the recent Coriseal deaths.
- Holly collapses.
- Liam gives Ari a proper goodbye.
- Gabi surprises Theo.
‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, June 25:
- Kristen asks Xander for protection.
- Ari demands the truth from Gabi.
- Holly shares a theory with Tate.
- Sarah confides in Brady.
- Rita alerts EJ to a developing problem.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, June 26:
- Belle and Chad continue unraveling the mystery of Stefano’s chess set.
- EJ puts Xander on the spot in front of Sarah.
- Stephanie makes an empowering decision.
- Alex and Philip worry about what comes next.
- Brady and Kristen give Rachel troubling news.
In Case You Missed It
Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”
Monday, June 15: Julie and Marlena reflect on life’s challenges; EJ extends a romantic invitation to Cat; Paulina pressures Johnny and Chanel; Belle and Chad are game to team up in search of answers.
Tuesday, June 16: Stephanie wrestles with the choices she’s made; Alex turns to Kayla for advice after Joy’s ultimatum; Kate confronts Marlena; Holly, Tate, Ari, and Aaron enjoy some summer fun at the Horton cabin.
Wednesday, June 17: EJ and Chad make each other jealous; Gabi tells Leo to back off; Philip apologizes to Theo; Xander confesses to Johnny.
Thursday, June 18: Holly and Tate’s romantic escape is interrupted; Kristen warns Johnny; Rolf gives EJ good news about Lexie; a meaningful milestone brings mixed emotions for Abe and Paulina; Lani and Theo rally around Chanel.
Friday, June 19: Tate, Ari, and Aaron do their best to cheer up Holly; Lani questions Kristen; Johnny tips off EJ; Chad and Theo investigate the chessboard; Paulina encounters Abe and Lexie at the Juneteenth celebration.