‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers (June 22–26): Deidre Hall Celebrates 50 Years in Salem

“Days of Our Lives” spoilers for the week of June 22 to 26 tease that Marlena reflects on her time in Salem.

“Taking a little stroll down memory lane,” Marlena tells Belle and Paul. “Then I guess I’m hitching a ride,” Belle replies.

Andrew tries to stop Cat, but she insists it’s too late. “It’s too dangerous, Cat. I will not let you do this,” he tells her. “What if I told you I’ve already started?” she replies.

Belle and Chad find a clue in the chessboard. Plus, Xander digs for answers.

“I need to see everything on Deer Pharmaceuticals from 2 years ago,” he instructs someone over the phone.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Monday, June 22:

Chad and Belle find a clue in the chessboard.

Marlena thinks back on her fifty years in Salem.

Andrew scolds Cat.

EJ confronts Kristen.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Tuesday, June 23:

Brady officially joins Black Patch.

Sarah asks Xander for a favor.

Stephanie opens up to Kayla.

Joy sends Alex into a panic.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Wednesday, June 24:

Sarah and Brady dig deeper into the recent Coriseal deaths.

Holly collapses.

Liam gives Ari a proper goodbye.

Gabi surprises Theo.

‘DOOL’ Spoilers for Thursday, June 25:

Kristen asks Xander for protection.

Ari demands the truth from Gabi.

Holly shares a theory with Tate.

Sarah confides in Brady.

Rita alerts EJ to a developing problem.

‘Days of Our Lives’ Spoilers for Friday, June 26:

Belle and Chad continue unraveling the mystery of Stefano’s chess set.

EJ puts Xander on the spot in front of Sarah.

Stephanie makes an empowering decision.

Alex and Philip worry about what comes next.

Brady and Kristen give Rachel troubling news.

In Case You Missed It

Here’s a quick recap of last week’s “Days of Our Lives.”

Monday, June 15: Julie and Marlena reflect on life’s challenges; EJ extends a romantic invitation to Cat; Paulina pressures Johnny and Chanel; Belle and Chad are game to team up in search of answers.

Tuesday, June 16: Stephanie wrestles with the choices she’s made; Alex turns to Kayla for advice after Joy’s ultimatum; Kate confronts Marlena; Holly, Tate, Ari, and Aaron enjoy some summer fun at the Horton cabin.

Wednesday, June 17: EJ and Chad make each other jealous; Gabi tells Leo to back off; Philip apologizes to Theo; Xander confesses to Johnny.

Thursday, June 18: Holly and Tate’s romantic escape is interrupted; Kristen warns Johnny; Rolf gives EJ good news about Lexie; a meaningful milestone brings mixed emotions for Abe and Paulina; Lani and Theo rally around Chanel.

Friday, June 19: Tate, Ari, and Aaron do their best to cheer up Holly; Lani questions Kristen; Johnny tips off EJ; Chad and Theo investigate the chessboard; Paulina encounters Abe and Lexie at the Juneteenth celebration.