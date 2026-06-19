The Young and the Restless’ Claire Teams Up with Sienna, but it Backfires?

Longtime viewers of The Young and the Restless know with certainty that rivalries make the world go round, in Genoa City at least. The mutual hatred between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman) has been the source of numerous storylines and explosive drama. Adam (Adam Grossman) and Billy’s (Jason Thompson) animosity produced some of the best fight scenes in the show’s recent history. And now, Claire (Hayley Erin) and Audra (Zuleyka Silver) continue to be at fierce odds, although the real fireworks between them have yet to be set off.

Zooming in on Claire and Audra, not long ago, they agreed to a “truce.” However, Audra keeps poking at the Newman heir and may soon get a fierce reaction. Especially if Audra’s new rival in town, Sienna (Tamara Braun), has her way.

Audra and Sienna Have Friction Over Noah

CBS Zuleyka Silver as Audra in The Young and the Restless

Ever since Noah (Lucas Adams) returned to The Young and the Restless canvas, Audra has developed a renewed interest in her former flame. Unfortunately for her, he’s in love with Sienna. But Audra seems determined to win him back, which Sienna has been able to sense.

Back during the grand opening of The Shadow Room, Audra and Sienna traded a few barbs, and it was clear some tension was brewing. Fast forward to the episode of The Young and the Restless airing on June 19, and Audra again shows up at The Shadow Room. Two women trade shady remarks, each hoping to strike a chord of insecurity in the other, before Audra walks off.

Audra doesn’t leave the bar entirely before running into Holden (Nathan Owens) and eventually Claire. Audra spreads her dark cloud to Claire, leaving the latter even more disenchanted with Ms. Charles than before. That being said, it just feels as if Audra riled too many bees not to get stung.

Will Sienna Recruit Claire to Team Up Against Audra?

Viewers know that Claire and Sienna aren’t besties, but it just feels as if Claire and Sienna are bound to expand upon their acquaintanceship. They’ve had a few conversations in the past, and at least one of them actually involved Claire digging for information about Holden and Audra’s sordid history.

It’s not hard to imagine the two women talking in the future, where Audra becomes the topic of conversation. Perhaps it will be then that Sienna will suggest that she and Claire plot to deal with Audra together. Not as in eliminate Audra permanently, but perhaps dig more into her life for incriminating information.

Why a Sienna/Claire Team-Up Is Likely to Backfire

CBS Coverage of the CBS Original Daytime Series THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS, scheduled to air on the CBS Television Network. Pictured: Nathan Owens as Holden Novak. Photo: Christine Bartolucci/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

As far as Audra’s past, the biggest red flag of hers, besides her betrayal of Tucker (which I’m still waiting to come back to haunt Audra), is the murder/cover-up she committed with Holden. Neither Sienna nor Claire knows the full extent of what Audra and Holden did, but if they do enough digging and pulling strings, they may quickly learn.

Let’s say the duo discovers Holden and Audra killed a man, but figure out a way to pin it all on Audra. It’s doubtful Holden will just sit idly by as Audra goes down, and he’ll have to confess. A possible murder trial is bound to do damage to Claire’s relationship with Holden. Plus, he may find himself turned off by her way of wanting to deal with Audra.

Sienna could live to regret getting Audra caught up with the authorities, as Noah is a lot like Nick. The younger Newman can’t help but swoop in and rescue a damsel in distress. If he recognizes that Audra is in trouble and short on people to help her, he’s likely to put on his cape and use Newman resources to assist. This, in turn, would probably bring Audra and Noah closer, and Audra may get her ex back after all.

To be clear, there is no concrete news that Sienna and Claire will work on a takedown plot of this magnitude. But this hypothetical just seems like it could happen. We will all have to keep watching The Young and the Restless to see how Claire, Sienna, and Audra continue to ride this train of hostility.