‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoiler: Jack and Diane Still Doomed Post Patty?

One thing about The Young and the Restless’ Jack (Peter Bergman) is that he will go above and beyond for the women he loves. It wasn’t that long ago that he risked his entire sobriety in a drug/alcohol fueled night at the Athletic Club, all in an effort to help Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) get sober. While both Diane (Susan Walters) and Victor (Eric Braeden) found the move to be completely idiotic on Jack’s part, the Abbott patriarch has no regrets about it.

Fast forward to the present, and Jack is once again playing with fire to rescue a “damsel in distress.” This time, he’s on a quest to get Diane back, and to do that successfully, he’s placing himself in the crosshairs of Patty (Stacy Haiduk), knowing the latter is responsible for his wife’s disappearance.

How Far Is Jack Willing to Take This?

CBS Pictured: Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott and Susan Walters as Diane Jenkins. Photo: Quantrell Colbert/CBS ©2026 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

During the week of June 15, Jack has decided to play along with Patty’s deranged dreams and pretend to be falling for her. The Jabot CEO even went as far as to kick Traci (Beth Maitland) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) out of the Abbott mansion, all in an effort to be convincing.

It probably won’t take long for Patty to up her demands from Jack. She’s likely going to pressure Jack to revisit their fun times in the sheets. Not only that, but given her tendency to go overboard, Patty may soon even urge Jack to file for divorce from Diane. And sadly, viewers have no reason to believe Jack won’t go through with Patty’s demands, because again, he’s desperate to find Diane and ensure her safety.

Could Diane Forgive Jack If He Plays Her Hero?

The answer to this is pretty tricky. The Young and the Restless viewers will recall that when Victor was on his quest for revenge against Jack, The Mustache pulled out a whammy of a duplicitous plot, when he had Jack kidnapped and stashed on a ship with Patty. Now, either Patty drugged Jack, or Victor drugged them both, but Jack wound up sleeping with Patty, only to have Diane catch the duo’s afterglow.

Diane was not understanding of her husband sleeping with Patty at all. Mrs. Jack Abbott was not receptive to his excuses of being drugged, and was so angry that she moved out of the home they shared.

That said, let’s pretend Jack sleeps with Patty again, on top of moving her into the Abbott Mansion. Additionally, let’s add the notion that Jack files for divorce from Diane. Even if Jack does all this in an effort to save Diane’s life, she may again think Jack went too far in order to save someone.

Not for nothing, Jack hasn’t even tried working with the police yet to locate Diane. Also, if Victor has a team that manages to help with villains like Matt (Roger Hogarth) and Jordan (Colleen Zenk), it would seem that Jack can hire a team to help him do the same. After all, Jack has money.

Diane’s ultimate feelings about Jack’s plan won’t be known until she’s finally rescued. However, The Young and the Restless fans may want to keep their expectations in check when it comes to a #Dack reunion.