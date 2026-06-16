‘General Hospital’ Spoiler: Willow’s Big Chase Mistake Becomes Her Undoing?

It’s hard to believe that when General Hospital’s Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) debuted back in 2018, she was the meek and mild woman who had just lost her baby and escaped from the cult run by Shiloh (Hank Archer). Fast forward to the present, and she’s become almost an evil genius in Port Charles.

Briefly running down her misdeeds, Willow slept with her husband’s uncle before marrying him, she subsequently took a shot at Drew (Cameron Mathison) and tried to kill him, and she’s been keeping the disgraced politician incapacitated with drugs ever since. Add to the list that she’s been actively trying to pursue her old romantic feelings for Chase (Josh Swickard), despite him being married to Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton). And while Willow has a lot to answer for, will it be her obsession with Chase that costs her everything? In fact, will he be the one to make her pay?

Could Chase Lose It All Thanks to Willow?

ABC Amanda Setton and Josh Swickard as Brook Lynn and Chase in General Hospital (Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

It’s starting to feel like Chase’s blind spot for Willow is going to lead him to lose everything he’s built in Port Charles. His defending Willow so fiercely, believing she’s innocent of shooting Drew, led to the officer being demoted from detective to beat cop. In fact, he’s still a pariah around the PCPD, especially in Justine Turner’s (Nazneen Contractor) eyes.

Then there’s the toll Willow has had on his personal life. Brook Lynn has warned Chase about Willow’s unsavory intentions, but he continues to view the congresswoman as an innocent, doe-eyed person. During the week of June 15, Chase’s blind loyalty caused him to get into a disagreement with Tracy (Jane Elliot). The latter’s patience has grown thin for her granddaughter’s husband, and Tracy even noted that the only thing preventing her from evicting Chase is her relationship with Brook Lynn. And heck, Michael (Rory Gibson) already despises Chase and is actively plotting against him.

With all that being said, the truth about Willow is likely to hit Chase like a Mack truck, and by the time he sees the light as far as she is concerned, it may be too late. He may again risk his job for her, and further alienate not only his in-laws, but his wife as well.

Is Dark Chase Set to Emerge?

Every now and then, when a character loses it all in the soap world, they transform into a completely different person. Case in point, after Willow lost everything because of her dealings with Drew, she snapped and became the villainous woman we know today. Could the same happen to Chase?

It’s not hard to imagine that Chase eventually learns that Willow tried to kill Drew, later set Michael up for the crime, and more recently drugged Drew into a coma. The bombshell news could come after Chase foolishly defends her again, this time at the cost of his job, and after Brook Lynn has said she’s over him playing Willow’s hero.

If Chase is fired and loses his wife, and subsequently sabotages his chance at fatherhood by adopting Phoebe, Chase will be down and out. Recognizing he lost it all could put him on a revenge quest, which sees him set some dubious plots of his own in motion, especially against Willow. Could he make it his life mission to see her behind bars or in Ferncliff Asylum? From a General Hospital fan perspective, it may be nice to see the goody two-shoes cop get his hands dirty.

So what do you think? Will Willow cause Chase to go dark? Will Willow live to regret manipulating him?