‘Days of Our Lives’ & ‘General Hospital’ Alum Brandon Barash Welcomes Third Child (Photos)

Fan favorite soap star Brandon Barash has expanded his family. The “Days of Our Lives” alum has welcomed his second son with wife Isabella Devoto. Barash also shares daughter, Harper, with his ex-wife and former “General Hospital” co-star, Kirsten Storms.

Brandon Barash Welcomes A Baby Boy With Wife Isabella Devoto

Taking to Instagram, Barash announced his exciting news with a carousel of photos of the family of five. Barash’s social media share was filled with colorful and black-and-white family pictures.

A sweet picture of Barash and Devoto in the hospital with their new son kicked things off. One photo showed Harper holding her new baby brother, and another featured Barash and his three kids, including son, Joaquin.

Barash was captured holding his new baby boy in a photo. There was also a touching shot of the Barash family of five leaving the hospital together.

“The heart is indeed a muscle, and boy, can it stretch. We welcomed our newest addition Sebastian Antonio Barash (Antonio after Isa’s dad) on 6.5.26. Lil Seba, I vow to love you with undying ferocity and without condition,” he began his caption.

The actor went on to open up a bit about his new family life and give a shout-out to his beloved wife.

“As for our new family of five, we have all already evolved for the better as we rise like the lotus through the muck of sleepless nights, soul-tingling baby whimpers, and yes, poopy diapers. These babies teach us a clinic on love…all we need to do is saddle up, be still, and take em in. @isa_barash you’re my hero. Thank you for the gift of your love. House is full, hearts fuller,” Barash expressed.

Devoto and Barash announced that they were expecting their second child in March. Their son, Joaquin, is 2 years old, while Harper is 12.

The happy couple met in 2021, when Devoto was working as a teacher at Harper’s school. They married in 2022 and welcomed Joaquin a year later. In 2025, the family moved to Nashville along with Harper and her mom, Storms.

Fans And Co-Stars Gush Over Brandon Barash’s Baby News

Some of Barash’s former “Days of Our Lives” co-stars jumped into the comments to express their happiness over his baby boy.

“Well done on ur 5 secs of work Brandon 😉 Love you 🥰,” joked Dan Feuerriegel (EJ). Eric Martsolf (Brady), who also plays in The Day Players band with Barash, wrote, “Congrats to the family❤️.” Robert Scott Wilson (Alex) also issued his congratulations to the Barash family.

One fan declared, “Congrats to all of you Brandon. You’re a stand up guy and father. You do what’s right to protect all of your family. Mazel Tov🩷🩵🩵.” “Congrats! Wishing you and the family so much love ❤️” shared another fan.

A different fan shared, “Congrats To the family and all sweet precious Photos…. That’s the perilous gift is welcoming a baby into the world♥️👶🏻🍼”

There was no shortage of love for Barash and his family after the news that they welcomed sweet baby Sebastian. Barash may no longer be on soaps, but he still has a special place in fans’ hearts.