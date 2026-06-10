‘Days of Our Lives’ Star Announces ‘Bittersweet’ Exit In Touching Goodbye Message

“Days of Our Lives” is facing another cast exit. Elia Cantu has announced that she’s leaving the hit Peacock soap after four years of playing Jada Hunter.

Elia Cantu Announces ‘Days of Our Lives’ Exit

In an Instagram share, Cantu confirmed that she was done at “Days of Our Lives”. The actress wrote a touching goodbye as she marked the end of an era.

“As I say goodbye to Days of Our Lives, I’m excited and looking forward to the next chapter. Leaving DAYS is bittersweet, but I step away full of gratitude and joy for what’s ahead,” she wrote in white writing on a black backdrop.

The actress went on to honor the character of Jada, who she brought to Salem in July 2022.

“Jada Louise Hunter, It’s been an honor. She is bold, layered, and I’ll forever cherish bringing her to life. She remains a staple in Salem and I’ll carry everything she taught me as I go. Jada, you will always be my girl. 🤍” Cantu expressed.

Cantu ended her exit news announcement with a special shout-out to the cast and crew at “Days of Our Lives” as well as the fans.

“To the cast and crew — Thank you for your hard work and long hours,” she wrote. “What a journey it has been. To the DAYS fans — Thank you. You are incredibly supportive, caring, and dedicated. I’m so grateful for each and every one of you. There’s more to come, and I hope you’ll come along with me for what’s next,” the soap star declared before adding, “Love Elia Cantu.

Jada’s the daughter of Steve’s (Stephen Nichols) best friend, Marcus (Richard Biggs), who died off-screen years ago. The character is also best friends with Steve’s daughter, Stephanie (Abigail Klein), and is currently rekindling a romance with Shawn (Brandon Beemer).

News of Cantu’s exit comes hot on the heels of the reveal that she and actor Galen Gering (Rafe) were no longer on contract status but rather recurring status. Since the hit Peacock soap films nearly 10 months in advance, fans should expect to see Cantu on-screen as Jada into 2027.

Days of Our Lives’ Cast Reacts to Elia Cantu’s Exit

Several of Cantu’s former co-stars filled up the comments to gush over her and react to news she has left the show.

Linsey Godfrey (Sarah) praised Cantu as a person and her incredible acting talent. “This is only a see you soon not a goodbye. I’m always going to be here cheering you on. I’m excited to see what’s next for you! Love you ♥️✨😘,” she added.

Emily O’Brien (Gwen) echoed that Cantu was an amazing person and that this wasn’t goodbye, writing, “It’s only- until next time… 😉 sending you love and all the best for what’s to come for you! ❤️.”

“Brava!!!! Beautiful!!!! You are such a talent! And like Emily said “Until Next Time!!”Love you!❤️❤️❤️,” shared Stacy Haiduk (Kristen).

Martha Madison (Belle) and Tina Huang (Melinda) can’t believe Cantu’s leaving, but also showed mad love for her. Colton Little (Andrew) is grateful for the time they spent working together on the show.

Louis Tomeo (Aaron) called Cantu the “greatest” and shared how she was one of the first people he met when he started on “Days of Our Lives”.

Cantu isn’t the only star leaving the show in 2027. Carson Boatman (Johnny), Raven Bowens (Chanel), Leo Howard (Tate), and Ashley Puzemis (Holly) were let go from the hit Peacock soap earlier this year.