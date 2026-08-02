Why Bruno Tonioli Says He Doesn’t Want to Talk to Anyone Before Showtime

As the first-ever “Dancing With the Stars” convention continues, Bruno Tonioli arrived to chat with fans and dish about the show.

He and Carrie Ann Inaba have been part of the series since the beginning and have seen plenty of highs and lows. During the convention, Bruno Tonioli admitted that he often prefers to be alone before filming begins and still struggles with nerves before the cameras start shooting.

See what the 70-year-old judge had to say on the panel.

Bruno Tonioli Explains His Butterflies Before Each Episode

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While speaking to the audience at the DWTS convention, Bruno Tonioli touched on the hardest aspects of being a judge. He reminded fans that he and the other judges are “on” for two hours, need to be alert, and keep their energy levels high. Before each show, he often tucks himself into the corner and just has a moment to himself.

A panel member quipped that he feels amazed Bruno still gets nervous before every show.

“But I mean, there’s millions of people watching, and I still have that feeling, you know, the butterflies in your stomach,” the 70-year-old explained.

Another panel member reminded the audience that Bruno and the other judges have to be incredibly locked in during each performance so they can score appropriately.

No matter what score they assign to a routine, they know they will often face harsh criticism online. Each year, there seems to be intense online discourse regarding the judges, scoring mishaps, and accusations of favoritism.

All things considered, it makes complete sense that Bruno Tonioli still gets butterflies before each show.

The Long-Time Judge Is Known For Leaping Out of His Chair

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“Dancing With the Stars” fans know that Bruno Tonioli struggles with sitting still. During the panel, he addressed the topic and revealed that he never truly plans to remain seated during a show.

“You know what it is, because I’m really an extended version of you,” the 70-year-old explained. “I was a dancer, I know what it takes. I know all the work that goes into it and having a desk, I feel like I’m separated from it. And I really want to be part of it.”

“I feel like I am part of you because my job really is to communicate and really connect with each and every one of you,” Bruno added as he stood and began walking around the stage. “So it helps me, because I’m classically trained vocally, and when I stand up, my voice resonates. But when I sit like this, I feel like I’m interviewing for Social Security.”

The audience laughed at his joke, but Bruno doubled down. He insisted he’s always stood while delivering feedback, whether it was on “Strictly Come Dancing” or “Dancing With the Stars.”

“I never say that I’m right, but I’m always trying to paint a picture that everyone can relate to,” he told fans. “And you may or may not agree with me, but hopefully I’ll entertain you.”

Bruno Tonioli and the rest of the judges return when “Dancing With the Stars” season 35 premieres at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15 on ABC. There will be a second episode the following evening on September 16.