Why Bruno Tonioli Says He Can’t Stay in His Chair & Has to Jump Around On DWTS

Bruno Tonioli has been a staple of “Dancing With the Stars” since season 1 way back in 2005. Since then, he’s become a fan-favorite, and viewers are quite accustomed to his larger-than-life persona.

DWTS viewers know that when Bruno is thoroughly enjoying a routine, he will jump out of his chair. He often stays standing while delivering feedback and is quite animated with his hands as he speaks.

At the first-ever “Dancing With the Stars” convention, the 70-year-old opened up about his onscreen persona and why he insists that he just can’t remain seated.

Bruno Tonioli Has No Intention of Sitting Still During DWTS

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EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle attended the “Dancing With the Stars” convention and had the chance to hear Bruno Tonioli address fans. During his panel, he discussed his inability to sit still.

“You know what it is, because I’m really an extended version of you,” Bruno told the audience. “I was a dancer, I know what it takes. I know all the work that goes into it and having a desk, I feel like I’m separated from it. And I really want to be part of it.”

In true Bruno Tonioli fashion, he stands as he continues explaining. When he sits, he feels like he doesn’t care. When he’s standing, he’s giving everyone his full attention and voice.

“I feel like I am part of you because my job really is to communicate and really connect with each and every one of you,” the 70-year-old told fans. “So it helps me, because I’m classically trained vocally, and when I stand up, my voice resonates. But when I sit like this, I feel like I’m interviewing for Social Security.”

As fans laughed, Bruno added that he’s always delivered feedback while standing and walking around, whether it was on “Strictly Come Dancing” in the UK or DWTS in the United States. Standing feels especially poignant to Bruno if he has something important to say and wants to grab the listeners’ attention.

“I never say that I’m right, but I’m always trying to paint a picture that everyone can relate to,” the judge continued. “And you may or may not agree with me, but hopefully I’ll entertain you.”

The Judge Admits He Still Gets Butterflies While Filming

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Though Bruno Tonioli adores his job, he acknowledges that he still gets nervous before each show, even after 20 years. During the panel, he explained how he takes a moment for himself to just sit quietly and not talk to anyone.

The judges might not be exerting much physical energy on set, but they’re required to be locked in, alert, and have high energy for the entirety of the show. Another panel member remarked that Bruno still gets nervous before each episode.

“But I mean, there’s millions of people watching, and I still have that feeling, you know, the butterflies in your stomach,” the judge admitted. He and the other judges know they have to get their score exactly right. And no matter what, their opinions will certainly spark backlash online.

Fans can catch Bruno Tonioli and plenty of other cast members at the “Dancing With the Stars” convention now through August 2.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 arrives on ABC at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15. There will be a second episode the following night, on September 16.