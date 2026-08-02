Star of Groundbreaking ’80s Cop Show Has Passed Away

Back in the 1980s, “Night Heat” gained a considerable fan base during its four-season run on CBS.

Featuring a gritty look and handheld camera work that would be popularized decades later in series like “24,” “Night Heat” followed the crime-solving exploits of a pair of police detectives in an unnamed city.

Sadly, the show’s star has passed away: Scott Hylands, who portrayed veteran cop Kevin “O.B.” O’Brien alongside co-star Jeff Wincott, who played his partner, Frank Giambone.

Scott Hylands Was 83

In its obituary for the actor, The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Hylands died on July 29, in British Columbia’s Salt Spring Island. According to THR, Hylands had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2021.

The actor’s son, Luke Hylands, announced the sad news via Instagram.

“Husband, Father, Actor, Director, Writer, Storyteller, Friend, and lover of life,” he wrote in the heartbreaking post, accompanied by various photos of his late father.

“I am heartbroken to share the news that my Dad Scott has passed away Wednesday night. Myself and my family are still trying to process this horrible loss,” he continued. “There simply are not enough words I can say about you right now. You are my forever hero and my best friend.”

A Successful Hollywood Career

Born in the Canadian province of Alberta, Hylands moved to New York City after graduating from college. Within a year after arriving, he was cast in the leading role in an Off-Broadway production of “Billy Liar.”

From there, he spent several years as a stage actor in San Francisco before making his film debut in 1969’s “Daddy’s Gone a-Hunting.”

During the 1970s, Hylands pivoted between film and TV. His movies included “Slipstream” (1973), “Earthquake” (1974) and “The Boys in Company C.” He also appeared extensively as a television guest star, including such series as “The Streets of San Francisco,” “Kung Fu,” “Harry O,” “Police Woman,” “Cannon,” “Medical Center,” “Baretta,” “Wonder Woman,” “Police Story” and the TV miniseries “Centennial.”

In the years after “Night Heat,” Hylands worked predominantly in television, and appeared in series including “NYPD Blue,” “The X-Files,” “Due South,” “Stargate SG-1,” “The Outer Limits, “V,” “Once Upon a Time” and “Wynonna Earp”.

Hyland’s best-known performance during his later years was arguably in the third season of FX’s “Fargo” in 2017, in the role of Ennis Stuccy, stepfather of Carrie Coon’s character, Department of Homeland Security agent Gloria Burgle.

‘Night Heat’

As THR points out, “Night Heat” was a trailblazing series in its time, the first Canadian drama to air in the country of its origin while simultaneously broadcast on American network television.

Meanwhile, the handheld camerawork wasn’t the only element of the show borrowed by “24.” Like that show, “Night Heat” also boasted a real-time element, with each episode representing one hour in the cops’ night shift, between the hours of 6 p.m. and 4 a.m.

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A Consummate Professional

Hylands’ fellow “Night Heat” actor Jeff Wincott praised his co-star during a 2021 interview with thet Toronto Sun.

“I was lucky to have worked with him on my first big acting job,” Wincott recalled. “He taught me a lot. He was always prepared, professional, and he cared deeply about doing good work, a lesson and example I carried with me throughout my career.”