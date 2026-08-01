Inside & Behind the Scenes of the First Ever DWTS Con Night 1

It’s certainly shaping up to be an exciting year for “Dancing With the Stars” fans.

After an extended spring tour, the show announced its first-ever convention. This weekend, fans from around the world are flocking to Palm Springs, California, to see spectacular performances and interact with their favorite professional dancers.

Friday, July 31, marked the first night of the convention. Fans were treated to many hilarious games, electrifying routines, and plenty of opportunities to meet and mingle with DWTS alumni.

Check out some of the videos obtained by EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle.

Celebs & Pro Dancers Showed Up to the DWTS Con With Enthusiasm

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For weeks, “Dancing With the Stars” pros and celebrity contestants alike have been hyping fans up for the convention. Last night, it all finally kicked off. Everyone showed up with sincere enthusiasm, ready to dance, play games, and most importantly, have a great time with fans.

The dancers and celebs were divided into teams and invited fans on stage to compete in various challenges with them. Videos from night one depict everyone laughing and scrambling around the dance floor, trying to complete the task at hand.

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As always, audience participation was a must-have during the first night of the convention. Pros and celebs loved running into the crowd of cheering fans and selecting people to join them on stage.

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Overall, the first night seemed like a giant celebration for dance lovers around the world.

Fans Got the Chance to Become Part of the DWTS Experience

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Many “Dancing With the Stars” fans dream of seeing a Mirrorball trophy someday. The convention brought a giant rotating statue of the trophy, with the late Len Goodman’s name etched at the bottom.

Celebs and dancers also greeted fans and offered autographs, including former champions Joey Graziadei and Rashad Jennings.

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After years of loyally watching “Dancing With the Stars” from home, the convention gave many fans the chance to connect with their favorite show on a personal basis.

Pro Dancers Tease What’s to Come Throughout the Weekend

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During the big event, many celebs and pro dancers graciously answered journalists’ questions. Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach were more than happy to tell EntertainmentNow their favorite parts about the convention.

“I’m actually really looking forward to the fans seeing us on the stage because the stage in the convention is so different,” Daniella told EntertainmentNow editor Lauren Weigle, teasing the immersive performance space. “We are actually performing for people all around us. It’s not a stage where you kind of see us from above and just watch our show. You guys are in the show with us.”

It’s certainly unlike anything “Dancing With the Stars” has produced before, and it could be a major gamechanger moving forward.

The DWTS convention runs through August 2 in Palm Springs. If everything goes according to plan, there could be many more years of exciting conventions to come.

“Dancing With the Stars” season 35 begins at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, on ABC. There will be a second special episode the following night, on September 16.