Why Fans Think Fan-Favorite Ariana Madix Is Definitely Engaged After Editing Error Revealed

Could an editing mistake have accidentally revealed a major relationship milestone for Ariana Madix?

That’s the question fans are asking after eagle-eyed viewers noticed what appeared to be a revealing subtitle during a recent episode of “House of Stassi.”

The unexpected moment has sparked fresh speculation that the “Vanderpump Rules” favorite may be engaged to boyfriend Daniel Wai.

Rumors Have Been Swirling

The rumors began after Ariana and her business partner, Katie Maloney, appeared at their sandwich shop, Something About Her, during the third episode of Stassi Schroeder’s new reality series.

While the pair discussed Katie’s friendship with Stassi, some viewers were more focused on the episode’s captions than the conversation itself.

Bravo commentator Kim from Bravo Breaking News highlighted the moment in an Instagram video shared on July 31.

“Did an editing mistake on House of Stassi accidentally just reveal that Ariana Madix is engaged?” Kim asked followers.

According to the recap, one subtitle appeared to read, “How’s your fiancé?”

The next caption seemed to answer, “My fiancé.”

Another subtitle followed with, “Do you love saying it?”

The response read, “Yeah, it is really fun to say ‘my fiancé.’”

The dialogue itself was unclear, leaving viewers unsure whether the captions were accurate or even who was speaking. Still, that didn’t stop Bravo fans from immediately sharing their theories online.

“It’s been rumored going back to Ari’s 40th birthday – I’m taking this as confirmation!” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “That’s awesome because Sandoval never gave her marriage vibes. She’s always said she didn’t want to marry but, she probably meant she didn’t want to marry Tom. Good for her if she’s engaged!”

Not everyone was convinced the subtitles referred to Ariana, however.

Some viewers believe they may have actually hinted at Katie Maloney’s relationship with boyfriend Nick Martin.

“I noticed at the dinner at the staycation Nick stumbled on his words ‘I don’t like hearing someone yelling at my…’” one fan wrote, suggesting he may have almost referred to Katie as his fiancée.

Ariana Previously Has Engagement Rumors

The latest speculation follows months of engagement rumors surrounding Ariana.

Back in February, fans questioned whether she was engaged after she was photographed wearing a noticeable ring while attending the “Wuthering Heights” premiere.

Neither Ariana nor Daniel has publicly confirmed an engagement.

The couple began dating in early 2023 following Ariana’s highly publicized split from longtime partner Tom Sandoval. Since then, they have largely kept their relationship private while navigating a long-distance romance.

During an appearance on the “Disrespectfully” podcast in May 2025, Ariana admitted that long distance hasn’t always been easy.

“I don’t love it,” she said. “The idea of it, I don’t love long-term.”

She also acknowledged that the couple had started discussing eventually living together.

“I feel like two years is, it’s getting to a point where it’s like, ‘OK, now we’re really going to [move in together],’” she explained. “Then I’m in Fiji for two months, or I’m in New York for four or five months. It’s like, well… we might as well wait to talk about that.”

Despite the distance, Ariana said they’ve built a strong relationship through communication.

“What he’s really good about is making sure that there’s always a date,” she shared.

The reality star also revealed they regularly schedule virtual date nights together.

“We have phone dates and stuff where we’ll pick a recipe and we both order the (ingredients) and we make it together and then sit and eat together and watch shows… He makes sure we have dates while we’re apart, as well.”

For now, fans will have to wait and see whether the mysterious subtitles were simply an editing error—or an accidental reveal of a major life update.