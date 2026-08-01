‘Sopranos’ Stars Mourn the Loss of Beloved Co-Star Vincent Pastore

“The Sopranos” family is mourning one of its own.

As news spread that Vincent Pastore had died at the age of 80, several of the actor’s former castmates took to social media to remember their friend and honor the legacy he leaves behind.

Pastore became a television icon for his portrayal of Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero on HBO’s “The Sopranos,” earning a devoted fan following for his unforgettable performance on the groundbreaking crime drama.

Joe Pantoliano Remembers Pastore

Joe Pantoliano, who portrayed Ralph Cifaretto on the series, shared a heartfelt tribute despite the two never appearing together on screen.

“God bless him. He made it to 80,” Pantoliano wrote. “Vin and I were never actually on set together, but through our Sopranos family I got to know him over the years. I always liked him. He had this incredible appetite for the business and he never lost that spark. That always made me smile.”

He concluded his message by offering condolences to those closest to Pastore.

“My heart goes out to his family, his friends and everyone who loved him. Rest easy, Vin. ❤️”

Lorraine Bracco Wrote a Short, But Sweet Tribute

Lorraine Bracco, who played Dr. Jennifer Melfi, also reacted to the heartbreaking news. Sharing Deadline’s report to her Instagram Stories, she remembered Pastore with a brief but touching message.

“Such a funny & charming man. just a beautiful soul. Absolutely heartbreaking 💔,” she wrote.

Michael Imperioli Shared Memories From Their Longtime Friendship

Michael Imperioli, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti, reflected on a friendship that extended well beyond their years working together on television.

“Our beloved friend and collaborator VINCENT PASTORE has passed away,” Imperioli wrote alongside a throwback photo. “This is a hard one for us, it seems like I’ve known Vinny forever.”

He recalled the many experiences they shared over the years.

“We did lots of work together and traveled all over the USA as well as Italy and Australia. Lots of good times. Lots of laughs.”

Imperioli also remembered Pastore’s character away from the cameras.

“Vinny was a kind hearted brother who cared deeply about his family and friends. I will miss him always.”

David Proval Shared Memories From Their Time Working Together

David Proval, who played Richie Aprile, not only was in “The Sopranos” with Pastore, they also shared the stage.

“I’m in tears, completely in shock with grief over my dear friend Vinny Pastore,” he wrote. “Working together on The Sopranos was incredible but we grew closer on stage with A Queen For A Day play.”

He added, “My heart goes out to his family and friends. Everybody loved “Big Pussy” – Rest in Paradise…”

Pastore’s Passing Was Announced on Aug. 1

According to Deadline, Pastore was found dead at his Bronx residence on Aug. 1 after a neighbor became concerned when they had not heard from him for several days. He was 80 years old.

The outlet reported that the circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

Born in the Bronx in 1946, Pastore served in the Vietnam War before earning a degree in drama from Pace University.

Before launching his acting career, he worked as a limousine driver and eventually found steady work in television and film, often portraying memorable mobsters and larger-than-life characters.

While he appeared in numerous productions throughout his career, Pastore remained forever linked to “The Sopranos,” where his portrayal of “Big Pussy” helped define one of television’s most celebrated dramas.

Fans have also flooded social media with tributes, remembering both his work on screen and the warmth so many of his co-stars described in their heartfelt messages.

This story is developing and will be updated as more tributes from Vincent Pastore’s friends and former co-stars are shared.