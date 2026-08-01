Michael Imperioli Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After ‘Sopranos’ Co-Star Vincent Pastore Passes

Michael Imperioli is mourning the loss of one of his closest friends and longtime collaborators.

Just hours after news broke that “The Sopranos” actor Vincent Pastore had died at the age of 80, Imperioli took to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 1, to honor the beloved actor with an emotional tribute.

Sharing a throwback photo of the pair together, Imperioli reflected on the decades they spent working, traveling and laughing alongside one another.

The Touching Tribute

“Our beloved friend and collaborator VINCENT PASTORE has passed away,” he wrote. “This is a hard one for us, it seems like I’ve known Vinny forever.”

Imperioli continued by remembering the many experiences they shared throughout their careers.

“We did lots of work together and traveled all over the USA as well as Italy and Australia. Lots of good times. Lots of laughs.”

He also praised Pastore for the way he treated those closest to him.

“Vinny was a kind hearted brother who cared deeply about his family and friends. I will miss him always.”

Pastore was best known for portraying Salvatore “Big Pussy” Bonpensiero on HBO’s acclaimed crime drama “The Sopranos,” a role that made him a fan favorite and cemented his place in television history.

According to Deadline, Pastore was found dead at his Bronx home on Aug. 1 after a neighbor became concerned when they had not heard from him for three days. He was 80 years old. The circumstances surrounding his death remain under investigation.

Born in the Bronx on July 14, 1946, Pastore served in the Vietnam War before earning a drama degree from Pace University.

Before launching his acting career, he worked as a limousine driver. A chance meeting with actors Matt and Kevin Dillon eventually helped open the door to Hollywood, with Kevin Dillon encouraging him as he pursued acting professionally.

Tributes Pour In

Following news of his death, fans quickly filled Imperioli’s comment section with condolences and memories of Pastore’s work.

“A very sad loss for all Sopranos fans. Much more so for those of you who knew and loved him personally. My condolences,” one person wrote.

Another added, “God rest his soul.”

Many reflected on the growing number of cast members the Sopranos community has lost over the years.

“Why are so much actors from the sopranos dying man 💔,” one fan commented.

Others simply paid tribute to the actor and offered support to Imperioli.

“Sad news, I’m so sorry Michael,” one follower wrote.

“Rip big puss,” another added, referencing Pastore’s iconic character.

Another fan commented, “Thinking of his family and friends today.”

“Sending love to you, Michael,” one person wrote.

Another added, “I’m very sorry to hear this and my thoughts are with yourself and the family and friends of Vincent. Rest in peace.”

One final message read, “My condolences, my heart. You beautiful people.”

Although Pastore built a career playing tough guys and mobsters on screen, those who knew him personally have remembered him as a loyal friend with a generous spirit.

Imperioli’s tribute painted a picture of a decades-long friendship built on shared work, unforgettable travels and lasting memories—one that clearly extended far beyond their time together on “The Sopranos.”