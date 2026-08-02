James Gandolfini’s Son Michael Pays Tribute to Late ‘Sopranos’ Star Vincent Pastore

Michael Gandolfini knows better than most what it means to lose someone from the “Sopranos” family. His father, James Gandolfini, played Tony Soprano opposite Vincent Pastore‘s Big Pussy for the show’s earliest seasons, a partnership at the heart of the series before James’ own death in 2013. Now, following news of Pastore’s death at 80, Michael is among those honoring his father’s former co-star. Deadline confirmed the news of Pastore’s death on Saturday, August 1.

Michael Gandolfini and The Sopranos Cast Pay Tribute to Vincent Pastore

Getty Vincent Pastore, James Gandolfini, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler

Gandolfini shared a photo of Pastore’s character on his Instagram Stories with a simple message: “Rest in peace, Vinny.” The short, sweet tribute captured how, years after the show’s end, the cast members became a family.

His tribute was quickly followed by messages from across the show’s cast, all mourning the loss of a man many considered family long after the cameras stopped rolling.

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Pastore appeared on “The Sopranos” as a series regular for its first two seasons, then returned in a recurring capacity for Season 3 before making guest appearances during the show’s final two seasons. The series, widely considered one of the greatest dramas in television history, ran for six seasons from 1999 to 2007.

Pastore’s death adds to a growing list of “Sopranos” cast members who have died in recent years, including James, Nancy Marchand and Jerry Adler.

Edie Falco and Michael Imperioli Remember Pastore

Getty Vincent Pastore

Edie Falco, who played Carmela Soprano, spoke to Page Six shortly after news of Pastore’s death became public and said,”It’s an awful loss. So unexpected,” she said, adding that “Vinnie was always so full of life.”

Michael Imperioli, who played Christopher Moltisanti, called Pastore a “beloved friend and collaborator” in an emotional Instagram post.

“This is a hard one for us; it seems like I’ve known Vinny forever,” he wrote, recalling years spent working and traveling together across the U.S., Italy and Australia. “Lots of good times. Lots of laughs.”

He remembered Pastore as “a kind-hearted brother who cared deeply about his family and friends,” adding, “I will miss him always.”

Lorraine Bracco and Dominic Chianese Pay Tribute

Lorraine Bracco, who played Dr. Jennifer Melfi, shared her own tribute to her Instagram Stories, calling Pastore “such a funny & charming man, just a beautiful soul,” and describing his death as “absolutely heartbreaking.”

Dominic Chianese, who played Corrado “Junior” Soprano, wrote simply, “We lost a friend today,” adding, “Paying respect and sending love in tribute. You were a gem, Vinnie.”

Pastore’s Manager Reflects on Decades of Friendship

Robert Attermann, Pastore’s longtime manager of more than 30 years, shared a lengthy statement with Page Six. “To the world, he will always be remembered as the unforgettable Big Pussy, but to those of us who knew him, he was so much more,” Attermann said, calling him “one of the kindest, most generous people I’ve ever known.”

Attermann said Pastore never turned down a fan asking for a photo or autograph and remained generous with younger actors throughout his career, often offering guidance without being asked. He said Pastore’s loss felt “deeply personal” and that his legacy “extends far beyond his memorable performances.”