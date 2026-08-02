RHOM Alum Stephanie Shojaee Says She Was Robbed During South of France Vacation

Stephanie Shojaee says what was supposed to be a glamorous getaway to the South of France quickly turned into a nightmare.

The former “Real Housewives of Miami” star took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Aug. 1, claiming she was robbed while vacationing in France.

According to Shojaee, the alleged break-in happened just two days into the trip and left her shaken.

“Cannes and Saint-Tropez are great … until it’s your turn to get robbed,” the 41-year-old wrote.

Shojaee Detailed the Ordeal on Social Media

Shojaee documented the experience across a series of Instagram Story posts, beginning with photos from the start of her vacation, including boarding a private jet and settling into a luxury villa.

Not long after arriving, she said everything changed.

“Robbery happened day 2!! South of France is just not safe. I wanted to leave. But I made the best of it,” she wrote.

She later shared what she said was security camera footage showing two masked individuals outside the villa during the night.

“Come to the South of France, they said. Rent a villa, they said. It was a great idea, they said,” Shojaee joked. “Oh look! There goes my stuff! And they even took half [of] my [Shoma Group] merch. WTF!!!”

According to Shojaee, the alleged thieves entered her bedroom and stole numerous personal belongings.

“They came into my room and went shopping in my closet,” she claimed.

Although she continued her vacation, Shojaee admitted she no longer felt at ease.

“I woke up to this every day but scared … Worth it? Not really,” she wrote.

Fortunately, one member of the family escaped unharmed.

Shojaee’s dog, Pebbles, accompanied her on the trip and was not injured during the alleged break-in.

“She barks at the wind but not at people taking all my stuff,” Shojaee joked alongside a photo of the pup.

Shojaee Defends Her Social Media Posting

The Bravo star also responded to suggestions that posting on social media may have made her a target.

“Some say it’s because I post too much,” she wrote. “Wrong!! people that don’t have social media get robbed in South of France too. organized theft rings, INSIDE JOBS, villa breakins ins, all watches even Apple Watches, designer bags, whatever bags, it whatever they can take from tourist they will. You have it they want it!!!”

Shojaee later listed some of the belongings she said were stolen.

“Bags. jewelry. Masoud’s swimsuits. cash. most my shoma cups, some shoma towels, a shoma tote.. my wallet, all my cards…gone!”

She also recounted what she says officers told her after arriving at the villa.

“Sorry for the wait, we have been responding to robberies all day.. From one to the next non stop.. but wait are you on housewives of miami?” Shojaee claimed police said.

In another post, Shojaee shared a photo of the villa’s safe, calling it ineffective.

“This crappy little safe? Useless! They open it with the same override cables they use at hotels when you forget your code!! Especially if someone tells them what safe it is…from the inside,” she alleged.

She later posted several photos showing items she said had been stolen during the incident.

Shojaee joined RHOM for Season 7 in 2025. Earlier this year, it was confirmed that Bravo had placed the series on pause for a second time following the completion of the season.