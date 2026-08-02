Jax Taylor Shares His Side of Brittany Cartwright’s Friendship With Publicist

Jax Taylor opened up about the dynamic Brittany Cartwright had with Lori Krebs, the former couple’s longtime publicist whom he is now seemingly dating.

The former Bravo TV personality, who starred on “Vanderpump Rules” and “The Valley,” addressed a commenter on Instagram who questioned his relationship with one of Cartwright’s “closest friends” two years after their split.

“They haven’t been close, barely talked in last year and a half,” Taylor claimed of Cartwright and Krebs. “Brittany was never a friend to Lori,” he added, noting that the perception that they had a close relationship was untrue.

In the comment section, some fans supported Taylor, pointing out that he has grown emotionally over the past months.

Fans and Friends Were Stunned By Jax Taylor’s New Romance

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Krebs was Taylor and Cartwright’s joint publicist for years.

But in early July, Taylor and Krebs were spotted getting cozy at a hotel resort pool during a vacation to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. As rumors about the relationship began to swirl, Taylor kept silent. But last week he told a fan on Instagram that he was “taken.”

Several cast members from “Vanderpump Rules” and “The Valley” have spoken out. Kristen Doute recently appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and showed support for Cartwright.

“This is Brittany’s trusted paid professional, a friend, basically part of her family for the past decade,” Doute noted. “It’s so totally deceitful. It’s her publicist. The one person who knows the ins and outs of everything.”

Jax Taylor’s Relationship With Lori Krebs Reportedly Started Very Recently

While Taylor and Krebs had a professional relationship for years, a source told TMZ that it grew into a closer friendship as they faced challenges in their personal lives. The outlet also reported that the two bonded over raising children with autism. (Taylor shares a son, Cruz, 5, with Cartwright while Krebs has twins with her ex-husband.)

“There was never a years-long secret affair, and there was no romantic relationship while Jax and Brittany were together,” a source told E! News. “Their relationship changed only in the last several months, after both had already been separated.”

Another insider told Us Weekly. “Jax and Lori’s relationship developed over the past several months after they grew closer while supporting one another through some of the most difficult periods of their lives. What began as a longstanding friendship gradually evolved into a relationship. There was never a romantic relationship before that, despite years of speculation.”

Cartwright has vowed to speak her “truth” soon but clarified that she will focus on her son for now.

“All I’m going to say about this at this moment is I will be speaking my truth – the truth – on this matter very soon whenever I’m ready,” she said on her “When Reality Hits” podcast. “As of right now, I am focusing on me and the most important thing in my life, which is my beautiful son. And as of right now, I’m just trying to protect my son and my peace and very soon I will be telling [my story]. I mean, I think everybody kinda understands what’s going on.”