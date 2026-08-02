Salley Carson Confirms ‘Summer House’ Appearance Amid Ciara Miller Dating Connection

“Southern Charm” star has been teasing a possible cameo on season 11 of “Summer House” after sharing several Instagram Stories of herself partying in the Hamptons this summer.

As it turns out, those rumors are true. In a July 28 episode of her “Sex Unlocked” podcast with Lala Kent, the Bravo star not only revealed that she will be making an appearance on the new season, but shared why she’s “intimidated” to see Ciara Miller.

Salley Carson to Make a Cameo on ‘Summer House’ Season 11

It’s always exciting when Bravo stars cross franchises, and “Southern Charm” star Salley Carson is the latest to do just that after confirming she’ll appear on season 11 of “Summer House.”

While Carson will surely have a blast at one of the many themed parties the “Summer House” gang is known for throwing at their Hamptons home, she explained to her “Sex Unlocked” podcast co-host Lala Kent that she was “nervous.”

“I’m nervous to go there,” she said. “I told [Kyle Cooke], ‘I’m coming to the house — the ‘Summer House’ house. I’m gonna be there, so I’m gonna go to the house for one of their parties. I’m gonna make a little cameo, I guess, but I am a little nervous,” she admitted.

But it appears that those nerves may seem to stem from seeing Ciara Miller, who officially returns for season 11, which is currently filming. As all true Bravo fans know, Carson and Miller share somewhat of a similar dating history.

Miller dated “Southern Charm” star Austen Kroll when they met on the first season of “Winter House” in 2021. In season 11 of “Summer House,” Carson expressed interest in Kroll, and the two have made out several times, including on camera when the cast went to Mexico. In fact, Carson also confirmed hooking up with Miller’s ex, West Wilson.

“For some reason, I’m intimidated by Ciara [Miller],” she shared. “I’ve met her twice, but she’s really good friends with my friend Venita [Aspen]. Me and Venita, we’ve had our ups and downs.”

She continued, “You just don’t know where she feels. We’ve also crossed guys. … I just think that she’s such a badass.”

Fans Still Have Questions About Carson’s Romance With Kyle Cooke

The summer will also be an interesting one for Carson after the pair both confirmed they hooked up after his separation from Amanda Batula. Earlier this summer, gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi shared a photo of Cooke holding Carson during a night out in the Hamptons.

In fact, in another episode of her “Sex Unlocked” podcast, she detailed their intimate moments together, telling Kent that Cooke “does all the work,” with Kent adding, “You said Kyle’s the best you’ve ever had.”

However, Carson also confirmed that Cooke has spent time with other women this summer, with photos also showing him hanging out with “Next Gen NYC” star Ava Dash.

“I’m like, ‘Dude, you don’t have to explain anything to me. We’re not together. We’re single. You’re freshly single and doing your thing and having fun. You don’t have to apologize to me. I’m doing my thing too,’” she said. “But I mean, I like Kyle. I like hanging out with him. I enjoy hanging out with him. We’re very compatible.”

Carson has since only fueled fan speculation about her and Cooke in recent weeks. During a fan Q&A on Instagram Stories, she revealed she is currently “attached” to someone but stopped short of confirming who.