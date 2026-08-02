Bunnie Xo Eyes Major Career Move After Jelly Roll Divorce

Bunnie Xo is living her life to the fullest following her divorce from ex-husband, Jelly Roll.

The “Dumb Blonde” podcast host, 46, is reportedly setting her sights on a major career move, with reality TV said to be at the top of her list.

“She’s in Los Angeles meeting with producers for her potential reality show,” a source told PEOPLE. “She’s meeting with agents, TV agents, and production companies. So she’s going full-blown Hollywood.”

The insider added that Bunnie Xo is determined to expand her empire following her divorce from the former “American Idol” artist in residence.

Bunnie Xo Ready to Take Reality TV By Storm

Previously, Bunnie Xo teased she had “some deals coming” following her split from Jelly Roll.

“We got big things happening,” she said in a now-deleted podcast episode discussing her divorce. “We might be doing a TV show of us moving into the compound and how everything’s going to work with that. So stay tuned.”

Bunnie Xo has always been open about her personal life, making the prospect of a reality show seem like a natural next step.

In the July 10 episode of “Dumb Blonde,” Bunnie Xo openly admitted that while she’s “not dating anyone” at the moment, she did share a kiss with “Calabasas Confidential” star Dylan Wolf on the Fourth of July.

“So what I got kissed under the [expletive] fireworks? I hope I get kissed under [expletive] 10 more fireworks shows,” Bunnie Xo said. “But I’m not dating anybody. I do not want to be with anybody. There’s an ice box where my heart used to be. That [expletive] is chained up, trust me.”

Jelly Roll Takes a Break

Meanwhile, Jelly Roll has announced that he’s taking a break from touring for up to two years as he needs time to “heal.”

“This has truly been a lifetime experience for me,” the country singer announced during a July 28 concert at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. “In a couple of nights, I go to Colorado Springs and do my last show for a year or two. I’m fixing to take some time off and heal. I love you all so much. Thank you for the opportunity.”

Jelly Roll’s announcement was met with an outpouring of support from fans.

One fan wrote, “Divorce can do this to a person. But then, you rebuild and come back even better and stronger.”

Another commented, “At the height of his career and money making, with the divorce pushing to distract, he chose self-care and growing closer to Jesus.”

A fan added, “You do what you need to do to get your life back on track and heal your tired body.”

Someone shared, “I gotta admit, Jelly Roll being silent and just focusing on his career and self is really refreshing. He doesn’t feel the need to put it all out there. I can respect that.”

Jelly Roll filed for divorce from Bunnie Xo in May 2026 after nearly a decade of marriage. Their divorce became finalized on July 17.