Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo Finalize Divorce

It’s the official end of the road for Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo, as the couple has officially ended their marriage after a decade together. The country star (real name: Jason DeFord) and the podcaster (real name: Alisa DeFord) finalized their divorce earlier this month, TMZ reported on Friday, July 17.

The split closes a major chapter for the couple, who built a highly public love story while also speaking candidly about their struggles, family plans, and hopes for what lay ahead.

Settlement Details Remain Confidential

The full terms of the couple’s divorce settlement remain confidential, but some details have surfaced through court records obtained by TMZ.

The former couple agreed to divide major assets, including homes, cars, an aircraft, and intellectual property. Jelly, 41, will also make a one-time lump sum payment to Bunnie, 46. The amount has not been disclosed, and the agreement leaves no alimony claims to be resolved in court. The “I Am Not Okay” singer quietly filed for divorce in Tennessee on May 18, citing irreconcilable differences, as per TMZ.

According to People, the filing was made on June 16, nearly one month after the petition was submitted.

Jelly Roll Said He and Bunnie Xo Remain Best Friends

Although the divorce became public in June, Jelly addressed the split directly during a concert in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., days later. “Me and my wife are best friends, we will always be best friends,” he told the crowd, adding: “She will probably be the only woman I’ll ever love the way I loved her.”

Jelly, who joined “American Idol” as Artist in Residence last season, also pushed back on speculation about what caused the Marriage to end. He clarified: “Nobody cheated on nobody.” The comments came after fans noticed he was not wearing his wedding ring while performing at CMA Fest in Nashville earlier in June.

Bunnie Xo Said They Still Planned to Have a Baby Together

Getty Jelly Roll Addresses Bunnie Xo Divorce Rumors

Before Jelly spoke publicly, Bunnie opened up about the breakup on her podcast and said the divorce was expected to be finalized within weeks. She also revealed that she and Jelly still planned to have a child together despite ending their Marriage.

Jelly is already a father to two children from previous relationships: daughter Bailee, 18, and son Noah, 9.

Bunnie also described the split as peaceful and said there was no betrayal behind their decision. “Nobody cheated on the other person. It’s literally just we served our purpose for each other,” Bunnie said at the time in a now-deleted podcast, as per Today. “And I’m excited to discover myself single, and single and sober, which is crazy.”

She has also continued to refer to Jelly as her “best friend,” signaling that the two intend to keep their bond intact even as their Marriage ends. For fans who followed their relationship over the years, the finalized divorce marks an emotional turn. Still, both Jelly and Bunnie have publicly framed the breakup as a respectful goodbye rather than a bitter split.