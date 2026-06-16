Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO’s Divorce Papers Reveal Their Actual Split Date

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO’s divorce timeline is coming into sharper focus after newly revealed court documents shed light on when the couple officially separated.

According to divorce records obtained by TMZ, Jelly Roll listed May 9, 2026, as the date he and Bunnie XO separated. The filing offers the clearest picture yet of when the longtime couple’s marriage came to an end and reveals that the split occurred just nine days before the country star filed for divorce.

The divorce petition, which was filed in Tennessee on May 18, cites irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup. The news of their divorce, however, did not make headlines until June 15.

Divorce Documents Reveal a Key Detail

While reports of the divorce first surfaced earlier this week, the newly revealed paperwork adds an important piece to the timeline.

The documents show that Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO were married on Aug. 30, 2016, and remained together for nearly a decade before separating on May 9. Just over a week later, the singer officially filed for divorce.

The timing has drawn attention because it suggests the legal proceedings moved quickly after the couple decided to end their marriage.

TMZ previously reported that sources described the split as a mutual decision and said the former couple planned to handle the matter privately.

Neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie XO has publicly commented on the newly revealed separation date.

The former couple did not share biological children together, though Jelly Roll is the father of daughter Bailee Ann and son Noah Buddy from previous relationships. Over the years, Bunnie XO has played a major role in helping raise both children. The pair had also been open about their in vitro fertilization journey and recently revealed they had found a surrogate as they explored expanding their family.

The latest development comes after TMZ published photos showing a moving truck outside the former couple’s Tennessee-area home earlier this week.

According to the outlet, workers appeared to be removing items from the property as the divorce proceedings continued. It remains unclear whether one or both parties plan to leave the residence.

The sighting fueled additional speculation surrounding the breakup, though neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie XO addressed the reports publicly.

The pair’s relationship dates back to 2015, when they first met before Jelly Roll’s rise to mainstream country music stardom. Their friendship eventually turned romantic, and the two married in 2016.

Over the years, both have spoken candidly about challenges in their relationship, including periods of separation and reconciliation. Bunnie XO has previously discussed the ups and downs they experienced as a couple, while Jelly Roll has openly reflected on mistakes he made during the marriage.

Despite those challenges, the pair often appeared united publicly and became one of country music’s most recognizable couples.

Now, with the divorce filing moving forward and new court documents revealing the official separation date, fans have a clearer understanding of when the couple’s nearly decade-long marriage came to an end.