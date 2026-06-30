‘Wild’ Future of Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO’s $6 Million Tennessee Compound Revealed Amid Divorce

Now that Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have split, the pair need to figure out how to divide the assets they shared during their marriage. That includes their $6 million compound in Tennessee.

As it turns out, the exes have made a major decision about the property, which includes a “wild” future for the country estate.

Bunnie XO Won’t Be Living On the Property Alone

Now that Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO will no longer be living together as husband and wife, she says he “has given her” their home in Franklin, Tennessee, Realtor.com reported on Monday, June 29. Beyond that, she “reveal[ed] wild plans for its future.”

Indeed, Bunnie XO “has revealed that she will take full ownership of the former couple’s Tennessee compound as part of their divorce settlement,” according to Realtor.com.

As for the future of the estate, she says that not only will she be staying in the home, but “her two best friends,” Meme Shahan and Hailee Clark, “will soon be moving onto the property with her,” per Realtor.com.

They will help care for the animals found on the property and will likely be living in one of the compound’s three houses.

Getty Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO

While opening up about what she describes as the “best divorce” on her “Dumb Blonde Podcast,” Bunnie XO explained that Jelly Roll gave her the home because he’s aware of “how special it is” to her.

“I joke around with him, like, ‘Well, you didn’t take care of me in the marriage, but you’re taking care of me in the divorce!'” she said. She also stated, “We stan a [expletive] king. My husband and I are ending this marriage on the best possible terms that you could ever have in a divorce.”

Bunnie XO’s Tennessee Home Has A Lot to Offer

Getty Bunnie XO

The impressive estate that Bunnie XO will still be calling home was built in 2022 and boasts almost 7,700 square feet, as well as five bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. Beyond that, it features “a five-car garage, basement, resort-style pool, soaring ceilings, and many modern amenities,” Realtor.com mentions.

“Set back from the main road behind a gated driveway, the dwelling sits on close to 10 acres, ensuring that the A-list duo was able to enjoy ample privacy whenever they were at home,” Realtor.com continues.

Because of that privacy, Realtor.com had to rely on aerial images of the compound to tell readers “that much of the land has been elegantly manicured, with a sloped drive that leads up to the main entrance of the property, featuring enormous windows throughout the main living spaces, helping to fill it with natural light.”

Where Will Jelly Roll Live Following the Divorce?

Getty Jelly Roll

Although we now know that Bunnie XO will be staying at the former couple’s compound in Tennessee, and that Jelly Roll has moved out of the home they shared together, he “has not yet revealed his plans for the future,” Realtor.com explains.

It is known that “he does have another property he can retreat to: a sprawling 500-acre farm in nearby Burns, TN, which he purchased … for $4.5 million in August 2024, records show,” per Realtor.com. “The sizable farm was previously described as being home to an abundance of wildlife—and also features multiple trails and two year-round creeks that run through the land.”

On top of that, Jelly Roll added to that property in November 2025 by snapping up a neighboring 18.5-acre plot for $500,000.