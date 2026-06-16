Jelly Roll Files For Divorce From Wife Bunnie XO

Singer and “American Idol” star Jelly Roll is currently experiencing several highs in his life. However, amid the weight loss and successful music career, the “Wild Ones” singer has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife, Bunnie XO. This comes after the two tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2016 and presented a united front at various industry events.

According to TMZ, the singer filed for divorce from Bunnie XO in May, with the documents being entered into a Tennessee court. Sources told the outlet that the divorce was a mutual decision and, naturally, is considered a private family matter.

Regarding their background, Jelly Roll first met Bunnie XO in 2015. Their relationship became romantic one year later. From there, their marriage came in August of that year.

Jelly Roll Previously Opened Up About Cheating

Getty Jelly Roll Getty

The relationship between Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO hasn’t been perfect. In October 2025, during an appearance on the “Human School” podcast, the “American Idol” star opened up about having previously been unfaithful to his wife.

He shared, “One of the worst moments of my adulthood was when I had an affair on my wife. Because it was the first time that I was like, ‘I really can’t get this right at all. I know I’m in love with this woman.’ It just really, really, really blew me back.”

After that, the singer discussed the work they’d both devoted to improving their relationship, stating that they were “stronger than we could have ever been.” He added, “I wish our story would’ve went in the way that it never had an affair, and I’m in way glad it happened, but man, I’m proud of who we are today.”

From there, he discussed some of the reasons for the affair, including that peer pressure may have been partly to blame. According to him, “I was hanging around a bunch of people that were cheating on their wives. When I was doing cocaine, I was hanging around a bunch of people that were doing cocaine.

I used to be proud of long-standing friendships just because they had a number attached to them. Horrible humans. But I would just be proud to say, ‘That dude’s been with me 12 years.'” Following the affair, Jelly Roll stated that he only wanted to surround himself with people he aspired to be like.

The Couple Broke Up in 2018

Getty Bunnie XO and Jelly Roll Getty

Bunnie XO took to TikTok last year to share a video along with a text overlay confirming that she and Jelly Roll had previously split. The video itself included them together, with him wearing jeans, a T-shirt, and a black jacket. She wore all black and had her hand on his chest.

The text overlay read, “Who knew that us breaking up in 2018, me moving back to Vegas & you coming to get me back – would have put us on this wild journey called life.”

Bunnie XO added, “We finally committed to each other & did everything we promised each other the first night in 2016. Our castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground.”

So far, neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie XO has discussed the divorce filing.