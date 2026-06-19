Fans Rally Around Bunnie XO as She Makes Vulnerable Admission About Her Divorce From Jelly Roll — VIDEO

Bunnie XO and former “American Idol” mentor Jelly Roll have both opened up about their divorce, after news broke earlier this week that the singer had filed for divorce from his wife on May 18. Sources have revealed that ending their marriage was a “mutual decision by the two and a private family matter,” TMZ reports. However, on Thursday, June 18, Bunnie XO shared her side of the story in an episode of her “Dumb Blonde Podcast” titled “The Divorce.”

Bunnie XO Shares Her Side of the Divorce Story

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In the podcast, Bunnie XO revealed that the decision to divorce was not mutual. It happened after the pair had an argument about something, and she told him to “file the (expletive) divorce papers.” She reflected on how things had escalated after this and that she and Jelly Roll had spent time apart.

“During that, he was so mad, and we were so emotional that he ended up doing exactly what I told him to do and filing the divorce papers,” she said. She continued, “Was this divorce mutual? No. It was not mutual, even though I told him to file the divorce papers. I was speaking out of anger and just frustration,” she said. “But was it necessary for us to have a wake-up call and for us to start having these real conversations? Absolutely.”

Several claims have also been made, including Bunnie XO telling her fans that her husband had started dating. “Has my husband started dating? Yes, he has — and we’re happy for him,” she said. “And I’m excited to discover myself single.” Jelly Roll also addressed rumors during his concert on Thursday night. He also told the crowd that Bunnie XO was his “best friend.”

Fans Show Their Support for Bunnie XO With Touching Messages

The podcast episode was shared on YouTube, giving fans an opportunity to publicly react to the news. Many are heartbroken that the couple is splitting up after ten years of marriage, and ending a relationship that once seemed so perfect. But fans are also rallying around Bunnie XO with supportive comments. There has been much praise for her decision to be so honest and vulnerable about what is happening in her life.

In ten hours, there are almost 11,000 comments from fans. “Her saying she is never going to be in a relationship again and him already dating tells me everything I need to know. She stood by him through everything, but he bounced during her most emotional, vulnerable time,” a fan wrote.

“Not Bunnie getting custody of all of us in the divorce,” another fan shared.

Other reactions include, “After ten years of marriage, he’s already dating after being separated for a month is wild to me. I do agree when she said she loved him more than he loved her, and that broke my heart for her,” “I feel like he’s gonna look back and regret outta this. She’s the definition of loyal,” and “I hope she heals from this in the best way possible.”