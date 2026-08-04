Popular Northern Irish Comedian Passes Away Aged 80

Northern Irish comedian Jimmy Cricket has died at the age of 80. The former television and radio performer rose to prominence in the 1970s and was a familiar face to many within Northern Ireland and Great Britain. His family posted a statement to Instagram confirming his death alongside a tribute video, revealing that he had been admitted to hospital after suffering from a short illness. No further details were provided about his cause of death.

Jimmy Cricket Surrounded By Family & Friends

In the statement, his family confirmed that he had died on August 3. The social media post reads, “Our beloved Jimmy passed away this morning after a short illness. He spent his last few days surrounded by his family, love, laughter and songs.”

It continues, “Jimmy brought so much laughter and happiness to countless audiences in his career over the years. Whether on stage, screen or radio, or if you met him in person as well. But that was nothing to the happiness he gave to his family. A devoted husband to May for fifty two years. A wonderful dad to his four children and very silly grandad indeed to his four grandchildren.”

The statement added, “He was our greatest champion and loved us all loudly. He also just loved people and he absolutely loved being a stand up comedian.”

His family also revealed that he had kept high spirits in his final days and continued to see the funny side of life, sharing jokes with those around him. “Forever our clown, he was cracking jokes to the wonderful NHS staff and to us all, right until the end,” the family wrote. “His courage, dignity and positivity through all he endured was inspirational. A force for joy, we are just all very sad that the world is a far less sillier place today.”

Jimmy Cricket Became A Major Comedic Force in the 1970s

Originally from Northern Ireland, Cricket became famous after moving to Greater Manchester. He initially found work as a Redcoat at the seaside resort brand Butlins, a source of many entertainers during that time.

He went on to become more well-known after winning LWT’s “Search for a Star” talent on television and went on to star in a number of shows on screen and the radio. He was also a frequent performer on the comedy club circuit across the United Kingdom, frequently collaborating with the likes of Cannon and Ball, Frank Carson, and Paul Daniels.

His signature look included an outfit made up of a suit, bowler hat, and wellington boots.

According to BBC News, a number of comedians paid tribute to Cricket following his death. John Linehan said, “He was so funny… he was just a star, he was just so modest, just so simple in what he did and everybody loved him.”

Tim Vine also paid tribute saying that the performer was a “lovely, inspiring, funny man,” while actor Ted Robbins praised his “unique style” and material that was “never blue, just funny.”