Kyle Richards Reflects on Her Difficult Split From Mauricio Umansky While Navigating the Public Eye

Kyle Richards is one of the many fan-favorites set to appear on Bravo’s “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th.” Now, days before the premiere, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is sharing new thoughts about her split from Mauricio Umansky.

Richards and the six other principal cast members for RHUGT interviewed with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the new limited series. Richards began, “When my husband and I first got separated, people were devastated. The audience was devastated. My fellow housewives were devastated.”

Kyle Richards Says She Feels She Let People Down With Her Split From Mauricio Umansky

Getty Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky

While she was speaking, other Bravo stars weighed in, with Gizelle Bryant noting that she’s still devastated by Richards and Umansky splitting. Vicki Gunvalson related to her feeling pressure, saying, “You’re not supposed to be a statistic.”

She continued, “I was already feeling like I let down my family and people reaching out, strangers, are like, ‘please don’t get divorced, please.'” After that, the interviewer noted the public’s response to the news of the split, saying, “People were [unhappy].”

Richards then noted, “I didn’t make any decisions based on that, but I had a weird sense of disappointment in them and an odd sense of support from them, too. I had so many women say, ‘I’m so proud of you. It’s so hard to do this in the public eye. You’re so strong, and you’ve given me strength.”

Still regarding “letting people down,” Richards stated that some people stated that they believed in true love because of her marriage and family life with Umansky. Despite knowing not to let the comments impact her, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star admitted that they did.

The RHOBH Stars Split in 2023

Getty Kyle Richards poses with daughter Portia Richards at a 2014 event in Los Angeles.

PEOPLE confirmed in July 2023 that Richards and Umansky had separated after 27 years of marriage. An insider told the outlet, “Kyle and Mauricio have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof. They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family.”

Since then, they’ve both been open about their status as coparents, with her also discussing their separation on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” In 2026, she gave an update about her dating life and where she stands with Umansky.

According to her, “All I do is work.” She continued, “I started my production company, House of 18, and I have four TV shows in development [that I’m] producing. So I’m just really excited about that, and I’ve been acting.” Still, when asked if she’d like to settle down, Richards said, “Of course.”

She added, “I hope to get married again one day. I mean, listen, I’m someone who really enjoys being married. So I won’t be single my whole life.”

Bravo Recently Released a First Look at ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th’

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“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th” premieres on August 9, following the first part of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” season 17 reunion. Most recently, ahead of the premiere, Bravo released an extended first look.

Not only does the clip tease the show, but it also gives fans the first glimpse of NeNe Leakes. Notably, this will mark her first appearance on Bravo since leaving RHOA in 2021.